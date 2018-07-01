Haryana First in India to Launch High-Risk Pregnancy Portal

Early and regular prenatal care helps many women have healthy pregnancies and deliveries without complications. The High Risk Pregnancy Policy has been implemented across the state since November 2017 for identifying 100 percent name-based high-risk pregnancy cases and ensuring their delivery by specialists at civil hospitals.

Haryana has achieved the distinction of becoming the first state in the country to launch high-risk pregnancy portal. This portal not only helps in early identification of high-risk pregnant cases up to the grassroots but also ensures their timely referral to the civil hospitals for further management and delivery by specialists.



‘The high-risk pregnancy portal not only helps in early identification of high-risk pregnant cases up to the grassroots but also ensures their timely referral to the civil hospitals.’ Health Minister Anil Vij said that this initiative has been lauded by the NITI Aayog and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



"This initiative will definitely increase the pace of decline in maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate and still birth incidence as morbidity and mortality is quite high in high-risk pregnant cases, if not managed timely," Vij added.



Principal Secretary Health Amit Jha said: "This innovative web application has been designed to track every high-risk pregnant woman till 42 days after delivery so that she receives adequate treatment during the ante-natal period for healthy outcome of pregnancy."



National Health Mission Director Amneet P. Kumar said instructions had been issued to all civil surgeons for 100 per cent entry of high-risk pregnant cases in the high-risk pregnancy portal and their management at civil hospitals by specialists.



She said the state had also implemented birth companion strategy under which one female attendant would be allowed during delivery in the labour room.



