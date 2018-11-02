Union Health Minister J.P Nadda inaugurated Haryana's first AMRIT pharmacy aiming to strengthen generic medicine availability.

Haryana: First AMRIT Pharmacy Inaugurated

‘Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Retail Pharmacy is a scheme through which the Indian government has been attempting to provide medicines for various critical diseases at an affordable prices.’

The inauguration was part of national deworming initiative launched by the Union Health Ministry against intestinal worms infections in children, with Nadda saying the government aims to cover 32 crore children as part of the scheme.National Deworming Day was launched in 2015 which was implemented in 11 States/Union Territories across all Government and Government-aided schools and Anganwadi centres targeting children aged 1 to 19 years.Source: IANS