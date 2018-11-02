medindia
Haryana: First AMRIT Pharmacy Inaugurated

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 11, 2018 at 9:45 PM Drug News
Union Health Minister J.P Nadda inaugurated Haryana's first AMRIT pharmacy aiming to strengthen generic medicine availability.
The inauguration was part of national deworming initiative launched by the Union Health Ministry against intestinal worms infections in children, with Nadda saying the government aims to cover 32 crore children as part of the scheme.

National Deworming Day was launched in 2015 which was implemented in 11 States/Union Territories across all Government and Government-aided schools and Anganwadi centres targeting children aged 1 to 19 years.

Source: IANS

