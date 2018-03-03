Gut Bacteria can Alter Diet Necessary to Reduce Blood Pressure

American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Changing diet can be effective in reducing high blood pressure , but new research has revealed that people's natural gut bacteria can alter the effectiveness of this dietary change, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the

‘It is possible that in the future diabetologists, cardiologists and dieticians may adopt the gut bacteria approach in identifying an individuals' clinical response to diet therapy, as well their adherence to prescribed diets.’ The research suggests that there is the potential for the development of treatment plans for high blood pressure that take into account the metabolic and microbiological background of the individual. Dr. Ruey Leng Loo, of Kent's Medway School of Pharmacy, working in a team with researchers from Imperial College London and Johns Hopkins University in the US, studied urine samples from 158 study participants.



The researchers found that each of the three healthy diets generally produced reduced blood pressure in most of the participants but that a small proportion of individuals responded less well to healthy diets. This was found to be due to individual differences in their gut bacteria, which were detected by identifying bacterial metabolites in the urine.



Dr. Loo said that, although further research was needed, it would be feasible in the future for diabetologists, cardiologists, and dieticians to adopt a new approach in identifying an individuals' clinical response to diet therapy, as well their adherence to prescribed diets.



