Guidelines for Free Treatment of Accident, Burn, Acid Attack Victims Issued

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 18, 2018 at 11:03 PM Indian Health News
Health Minister Satyendar Jain said burn, acid attack and accident victims to get free and mandatory treatment.
Guidelines for Free Treatment of Accident, Burn, Acid Attack Victims Issued

The cost of the scheme, which was passed by the cabinet in December and later approved by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal in the same month, would be borne by the Delhi government.

The move was aimed at encouraging people to take victims immediately to a nearest hospital to save the victims' life, even if it is a private hospital.

"Delhi government will bear the cost," Jain said in a tweet.

The government would pay the hospital expenses of any individual -- from Delhi or outside -- who is injured in an accident on any city road.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Trauma Care

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

Burns

Burns

Burn injuries have reached epidemic proportions in recent years. Burn accident statistics show that at least 50% of all burn accidents can be prevented.

Two Hospitals Issued Notice for Refusing Admission to An Acid Attack Victim in Delhi

Two Hospitals Issued Notice for Refusing Admission to An Acid Attack Victim in Delhi

The girl was referred to Delhi by a hospital in Bihar as her condition was extremely serious due to severe burns on her face and body.

Concentrated Acid is Easier to Get As Beauty Products in India: Bold Acid Attack Survivor

Concentrated Acid is Easier to Get As Beauty Products in India: Bold Acid Attack Survivor

Reshma has created a video on beauty tips to create awareness about her "Make Love Not Scars" petition to ban the over-the-counter sale of acid in India.

