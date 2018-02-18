Health Minister Satyendar Jain said burn, acid attack and accident victims to get free and mandatory treatment.

Guidelines for Free Treatment of Accident, Burn, Acid Attack Victims Issued

‘Delhi government issues guidelines for free and mandatory treatment for victims of accidents, acid burns, and fires.’

The cost of the scheme, which was passed by the cabinet in December and later approved by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal in the same month, would be borne by the Delhi government.The move was aimed at encouraging people to take victims immediately to a nearest hospital to save the victims' life, even if it is a private hospital."Delhi government will bear the cost," Jain said in a tweet.The government would pay the hospital expenses of any individual -- from Delhi or outside -- who is injured in an accident on any city road.Source: IANS