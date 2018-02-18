medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Guideline Issued for the Quantification of Myocardial Blood Flow Using PET

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 18, 2018 at 4:36 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The guideline for the clinical quantification of myocardial blood flow using PET was jointly issued by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging's (SNMMI) Cardiovascular Council and the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC). They were published in the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology and The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.
Guideline Issued for the Quantification of Myocardial Blood Flow Using PET
Guideline Issued for the Quantification of Myocardial Blood Flow Using PET

Radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) is among the most commonly performed diagnostic tests in cardiology. Positron emission tomography (PET) can quantify global and regional myocardial blood flow, assess regional perfusion abnormalities with relative MPI, and assess function abnormalities and chamber dimensions. Quantification of myocardial blood flow requires accurate measurement of the total tracer activity transported by the arterial blood and delivered to the myocardium over time.

This position statement consolidates and updates technical considerations for clinical quantification of myocardial blood flow and myocardial flow reserve, and it summarizes and updates the scientific basis for their clinical application.

"Quantification of myocardial blood flow is the next great leap in nuclear cardiology, and this document summarizes the data supporting its use and offers guidance to those who are planning to make these measurements in practice," explains Venkatesh L. Murthy, MD, PhD, vice president-elect of SNMMI's Cardiovascular Council and a lead author of the position statement.

Prem Soman, MD, PhD, FACC, FASNC, president of ASNC and co-author of the document, points out, "This is a comprehensive document which offers many useful insights into the theory and practice of PET myocardial perfusion imaging."

The position paper states, "Quantification of myocardial blood flow and myocardial flow reserve represents a substantial advance for diagnostic and prognostic evaluation of suspected or established coronary artery disease. These methods are at the cusp of translation to clinical practice." It notes, however, that further efforts are necessary to standardize measures across laboratories, radiotracers, equipment, and software--pointing out, "Most critically, data are needed supporting improved clinical outcomes when treatment selection is based on these measures."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Marketing Lower Strength Alcohol can Curb Drinking Appetite

Marketing Lower Strength Alcohol can Curb Drinking Appetite

Lower strength alcohol products can curb alcohol consumption if they are marketed as substitutes for higher strength products rather than as additional products.

Pet Translator Could be Available in Less Than a Decade

Pet Translator Could be Available in Less Than a Decade

Recent advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning suggest the longstanding dream of being able to converse with animals could become a reality.

Appropriate Use Criteria Published for PET Imaging

Appropriate Use Criteria Published for PET Imaging

Somatostatin receptor positron emission tomography is an imaging modality for patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Diabetic Patients all across Mumbai sign a Petition against Glucostrip Price

Diabetic Patients all across Mumbai sign a Petition against Glucostrip Price

Over 15,000 diabetic patients all across Mumbai have signed a petition seeking glucostrip price reduction in the country

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Thalassemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...