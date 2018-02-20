medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Grey's Anatomy TV Drama Gives False Impression of Reality Trauma Care

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  February 20, 2018 at 12:37 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Grey's Anatomy, a television drama may give viewers false distortions about trauma care, including the rate at which patients recover after serious injuries, finds a study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open.
Grey's Anatomy TV Drama Gives False Impression of Reality Trauma Care
Grey's Anatomy TV Drama Gives False Impression of Reality Trauma Care

Unrealistic expectations of healthcare may be important in an era in which patient satisfaction is a key component of quality initiatives and performance related pay, say the authors.

While many medical dramas strive for authenticity, the constraints of the format and the need to keep viewers hooked with juicy storylines often mean that realism takes a back seat, they say.

To try and quantify this, they compared the portrayal of trauma sustained by 290 fictional patients in 269 episodes of Grey's Anatomy--the first 12 seasons (2005-16)-- with real life injuries sustained by 4812 patients in the 2012 National Trauma Databank.

The death rate was 3 times higher in Grey's Anatomy than in real life (22% compared with 7%), and most (71%) of the TV patients went straight from emergency care to the operating theatre, whereas only one in four (25%) of the databank patients did so.

Among the survivors of TV trauma, only around 1 in 20 (6%) were transferred to a long term care facility--significantly lower than the proportion of actual patients (22%).

And among the seriously injured, half of fictional patients spent less than a week in hospital, whereas only one in five (20%) of real life patients did so.

"Although realism is an integral element to the success of a television drama set in a contemporary workplace, be it a hospital or police department, the requirements for dramatic effect demand a focus on the exceptional rather than the mundane," write the authors.

"Hence, American television medical dramas tend to rely on storylines that feature rare diseases, odd presentations of common diseases, fantastic and/or quirky injuries, and mass casualty events, all framed within a 'realistic' representation of a typical US hospital."

And the time constraints of an episode dictate that most of the plotlines are wrapped up within the hour.

"The balancing act between the presentation of the realistic and the dramatic can actually result in a skewed perception of reality among television viewers," write the authors, citing various previously published studies.

In an era where considerable store is set by patient satisfaction, scores for which feed into quality improvement initiatives and the payments clinicians receive, this could be important, they suggest.

"Divergence of patient expectations from reality may, in fact, contribute to lower levels of satisfaction," they conclude.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Shaken Baby Syndrome

Shaken Baby Syndrome

What is a Shaken Baby Syndrome? It is a type of brain injury that happens when a baby or a toddler is shaken violently. Shaking can cause bleeding in the brain and the retina.

Teen Trauma Increases Risk of Depression During Menopause

Teen Trauma Increases Risk of Depression During Menopause

Women who have experienced adverse events during childhood and adolescence face increased risk of suffering from depression during menopause.

New Treatment for Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

New Treatment for Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

Transcranial electrical stimulation to the brain aids in treating mild traumatic brain injury (TBI). TBI leads to chronic, long-term cognitive and behavioral impairment.

Writing Down Traumatic Experiences Reduces Symptoms of Stress

Writing Down Traumatic Experiences Reduces Symptoms of Stress

Five sessions of Written Exposure Therapy for Post traumatic Stress Disorder was as effective as 12 sessions of the usual Cognitive Processing Therapy.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Trauma Care

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Trauma Care Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...