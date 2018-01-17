medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Governor Anil Baijal Approves Free Surgery in Private Hospitals

by Julia Samuel on  January 17, 2018 at 1:47 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved the "Quality Health for All" scheme. According to the scheme, patients unable to undergo surgery in a city government hospital for 30 days will continue to get it done for free in private hospitals.
Governor Anil Baijal Approves Free Surgery in Private Hospitals
Governor Anil Baijal Approves Free Surgery in Private Hospitals

Also, if a test cannot be done at a government hospital for any reason, the patient will be referred to selected private labs or hospitals under the scheme.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Lt. Governor had approved the "Quality Health for All" scheme without any income criteria.

The scheme had become another point of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government and the Lt. Governor, after Baijal asked for a couple of changes in the scheme.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said the Lt. Governor had asked the government to put an income cap on the scheme, so that "rich people" did not take its benefit.

Rebutting the claim, Baijal had said that he "never advised to exclude middle classes from the scheme" and "income criteria was suggested on the basis of recommendations of Planning and Finance Department".

"If the elected government has a different view, it could have engaged in the consultative exercise. However, it is unfortunate that again an attempt is being made to settle the issues through media," Baijal had said responding to the allegation.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Major health care plans from the ICICI Lombard include complete health insurance ihealth plan, personal protect - accident insurance cover - and health care plus.

Importance of Rural India vis-a-vis Indian Healthcare Reforms

Importance of Rural India vis-a-vis Indian Healthcare Reforms

An insight into the currently prevailing scenario pertaining to healthcare sector across India with special focus on the rural masses.

Key Procedures for Filing a Healthcare Insurance Claim

Key Procedures for Filing a Healthcare Insurance Claim

keep yourself well informed about the claim process and avoid frustration of your claim getting refused.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...