Google Rolls Out ‘Symptom Search’ Feature in India

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 28, 2018 at 12:36 AM News on IT in Healthcare
Google in association with Apollo Hospitals has rolled out its new feature called 'Symptom Search' in India that lets users find quality health information on their smartphones. Google will add tailor-made information about commonly-searched symptoms in its Search.
For individual symptoms like "headache," the app -- currently available in English and Hindi -- will show digital cards, providing users an overview description along with information on self-treatment options and what might warrant a doctor's visit.

"This is a significant trend and we are happy to have partnered on this initiative with Google. At Apollo Hospitals, we have always made optimal use of digital technology for the benefit of patients," Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, said in a statement.

"With the launch of the 'Symptom Search Project', we aim to provide quality healthcare information which can be accessed by a billion Indians," Reddy added.

Notably, the search results are intended for informational purposes only and users should always consult a doctor for medical advice and treatment, Google cautioned.

Roughly one per cent of searches on the search are symptom-related and with this, Google aims to help users navigate and explore health conditions related to various symptoms and quickly get to the point where they can talk to a health professional or do more in-depth research on the web.

Source: IANS

