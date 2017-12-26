Glucagon Used Less Often in Pre-hospital and Outpatient Setting

Glucagon, a hormone that helps hypoglycemic complications was found to be underutilized by emergency medical personnel and underprescribed to patients, reveals a new study.
A brief research report is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Researchers from Harvard Medical School reviewed data from the
National Emergency Medical Services Information System (MEMSIS)
Public-Release Research Datasets from 2013 to 2015 and from Medicare
Part D claims from 2014 to characterize glucagon use and availability in
the pre-hospital and outpatient setting.
‘The number and severity of hypoglycemic episodes can be reduced by using glucagon more often.’
They found that glucagon is
underutilized by emergency medical personnel and underprescribed to
patients.
According to the researchers, prescribing glucagon to patients could
effectively reduce pre-hospital hypoglycemic complications.
They also
suggest that all emergency personnel nationwide should have access to
glucagon along with training to safely administer it.
Ensuring this
access could reduce morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs.
Source: Eurekalert