'Get Timely Diagnosis of Diabetes' says Anil Kumble

by Hannah Joy on  February 26, 2018 at 3:18 PM Diabetes News
Anil Kumble, the brand ambassador for Changing DiabetesŪ inaugurated an 'Insulin Symposium' organized by Novo Nordisk at the 73rd Annual Conference of Association of Physicians of India (APICON).
The symposium comes on the back of Novo Nordisk's renewed commitment to educate the physician community on advancements in diabetes treatment.

The need for reaching out stems from a strong engagement between the patients and physicians. Usually, physicians are one of the first to diagnose diabetes and can play a key role in improving patients' diabetes related literacy.

According to IDF Atlas 8th edition, 72.9 million people have diabetes in India and over 58% people have undiagnosed diabetes.

In his opening address at the symposium, Anil Kumble said: "Diabetes in India is on the rise. I am glad that I have the opportunity to be a part of the Changing DiabetesŪ mission spearheaded by Novo Nordisk India. To manage diabetes, it is essential that one gets timely diagnosis and early initiation of treatment combined with simple lifestyle modifications. As physicians, I urge you to motivate people to recognize the need to know their risk at the earliest for managing diabetes better."

The workshop conducted by leading city-based diabetologists focused on increasing the participating physicians' knowledge about the progression of diabetes, the physiological effects of insulin, and tools for successfully initiating insulin in patients with type 2 diabetes. Approximately 300 doctors benefited from this.

Melvin D'souza, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India said: "Novo Nordisk is committed towards creating awareness about diabetes and ensuring people with diabetes are provided with best-in-class quality medication. APICON is the right platform for healthcare professionals to congregate and converse on the latest in diabetes care treatment and best practices. We are happy to support API Karnataka Chapter in their endeavour to create a platform to ideate, debate and share scientific updates on diabetes."

Dr. M. Maiya, Chairman, Organizing Committee APICON 2018 said: "API was established in 1944 with the aim of promoting collaboration, enabling knowledge sharing, advancing treatment practices and skills, and supporting academic endeavour in the field of medicine in India, by conducting its annual national conferences in various cities of India."

APICON 2018 being held in Bengaluru is one of the largest conferences with the registered delegates tally of around 10,000 The conference featured lectures, interactive workshops and discussions with many prominent and renowned physicians.



Source: Medindia

