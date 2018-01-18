A healthy lifestyle routine plays an important role in improving the overall health. Follow these lifestyle changes to lead a healthy life.



Saumya Satakshi, Senior Wellness Consultant, Healthians, shared the following tips:

Get, Set and Goal Your Fitness Resolution

‘It is important to have routine preventive health check-ups done so that we can predict our problems and can manage them in time.’

Opt for colors. Make sure you eat your greens, reds, whites, purples, and oranges because these colored fruits and vegetables contain key chemicals. These help us to fight off diseases and strengthen the immune system and keep us in good shape.Going vegetarian for one day a week for dietary or religious reasons is a small change in the diet that can improve your health. This extra fiber will improve bowel function and contribute to the nutritional value of your diet.Limit your levels of indulgence. The combination of alcohol and smoking not only affects liver and lungs, as well as increases cholesterol levels; it also has a negative impact on memory.Asha Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, Lifeline Laboratory, says it's important for people to have a balanced lifestyle -- neither too sedentary nor too stressful.It is important to have routine preventive health check-ups done so that one can predict the problems in health and can manage them and prevent them. Weight management seems to be the centre of good health. Maintaining normal weight not only reduces heart disease, but also prevents certain cancers like breast cancer and endometrial cancer.Meeting people socially is an extremely important human behaviour and one must always enjoy being a part of the society. However, it is best to avoid late nights as this can affect both the mental and the physical healthLive a balanced life. Practice this philosophy of balance in everything? in what your daily routine is, what you eat, who you meet, what is your activity level, how much you sleep and how much you eat.Source: Medindia