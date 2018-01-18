medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Get, Set and Goal Your Fitness Resolution

by Rishika Gupta on  January 18, 2018 at 5:59 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A healthy lifestyle routine plays an important role in improving the overall health. Follow these lifestyle changes to lead a healthy life.

Saumya Satakshi, Senior Wellness Consultant, Healthians, shared the following tips:
Get, Set and Goal Your Fitness Resolution
Get, Set and Goal Your Fitness Resolution

Eat a rainbow everyday: Opt for colors. Make sure you eat your greens, reds, whites, purples, and oranges because these colored fruits and vegetables contain key chemicals. These help us to fight off diseases and strengthen the immune system and keep us in good shape.

Go vegetarian once a week: Going vegetarian for one day a week for dietary or religious reasons is a small change in the diet that can improve your health. This extra fiber will improve bowel function and contribute to the nutritional value of your diet.

Limit alcohol and smoking consumption: Limit your levels of indulgence. The combination of alcohol and smoking not only affects liver and lungs, as well as increases cholesterol levels; it also has a negative impact on memory.

Asha Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, Lifeline Laboratory, says it's important for people to have a balanced lifestyle -- neither too sedentary nor too stressful.

Physical health and weight management: It is important to have routine preventive health check-ups done so that one can predict the problems in health and can manage them and prevent them. Weight management seems to be the centre of good health. Maintaining normal weight not only reduces heart disease, but also prevents certain cancers like breast cancer and endometrial cancer.

Keep abreast with social activities but don't overdo: Meeting people socially is an extremely important human behaviour and one must always enjoy being a part of the society. However, it is best to avoid late nights as this can affect both the mental and the physical health

Balance, balance, balance: Live a balanced life. Practice this philosophy of balance in everything? in what your daily routine is, what you eat, who you meet, what is your activity level, how much you sleep and how much you eat.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Young Fitness Tracker Users Keep It for at Least 6 Months

Young Fitness Tracker Users Keep It for at Least 6 Months

Nearly 80 percent of fitness tracker users, especially younger individuals, keep at it for at least six months.

If You are a Fitness Addict, Try Pilates At Home

If You are a Fitness Addict, Try Pilates At Home

Physiotherapist at Prohealth Asia Physiotherapy and Rehab Centre, and Pilates trainer from The Pilate Studio, dole out tips to get your Pilates right at home.

Physical Fitness Can Improve Your Child's Academic Performance

Physical Fitness Can Improve Your Child's Academic Performance

Regular physical fitness in children can increase the volume of grey matter in two specific regions of the brain - the cortical and subcortical regions.

Teen Fitness Need Not Be Influence By Parents' Physical Activity: Study

Teen Fitness Need Not Be Influence By Parents' Physical Activity: Study

While teens with normal weight parents tended to be more fit, having physically active parents didn't affect teens' level of fitness, finds new study.

Best Workout Routines for Women

Best Workout Routines for Women

The myriad of exercises available for women today to achieve the perfect body can leave them confused.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Types of Physiotherapy

Types of Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about types of the Physiotherapy

Walking As An Exercise

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Introduction To Physiotherapy Types of Physiotherapy Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Fitness Through Density Training Program Walking As An Exercise Exercise Best Workout Routines for Women 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of ...

 Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Tea tree oil is an essential oil derived from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant and ...

 Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...