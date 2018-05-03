medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Genome-sequencing Costs can be Lowered to Avail Quality Health Care For All

by Rishika Gupta on  March 5, 2018 at 4:37 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Over the past quarter-century, fast-paced progress in the field of genomics has resulted in considerable advances in the amount of genomic data available, with a considerably reduced cost of genome sequencing/genotyping.
Genome-sequencing Costs can be Lowered to Avail Quality Health Care For All
Genome-sequencing Costs can be Lowered to Avail Quality Health Care For All

The actual cost associated with different methods and strategies for sequencing genomes is of importance as it influences the scope and scale of genomic research projects.

Genomic research projects may then translate into genomics-based diagnosis and disease management. With a constant increase in human genetics studies, growing number of clinical applications for genome sequencing and cost of genome sequencing is an important issue.

"Since innovation in genome-sequencing technologies and strategies will continue to advance, one can readily expect a continuous lowering in the cost for human genome sequencing. The key factors to consider when assessing the 'value' associated with an estimated cost for generating a human genome sequence - in particular, the amount of the genome (whole versus exome), quality, and associated data analysis (if any) - will be expected to remain the same.

With software and flow cell advances on existing population scale DNA-sequencing platforms anticipated in the coming years, the nature of the generated sequence data and the associated costs will likely continue to be dynamic. As such, continued attention will need to be paid to the way in which the costs associated with genome sequencing are calculated not just from a sequencing perspective but more holistically from collection to interpretation." said Praveen Gupta, Managing Director, Premas Life Sciences.

There can come a time where most patients entering the health-care system will have their genome sequenced before clinical assessment.

"For that reason, the composition of genetic testing will be vitally transformed to focus on an analysis of genomic data in the context of an individual, their immediate and long-term needs, their personal choices and their environment.

"This will not be an overnight revolution, as it will be some time before emergent bioinformatics solutions for interpreting genomic data are able to straddle both high quality and low cost. Once such solutions gain wider traction, high-quality health care will become more accessible to a wider population." further added Mr. Praveen Gupta.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Genetics and Genomics Firm iLife Discoveries Brings Over 50 Genetic Tests to India

Genetics and Genomics Firm iLife Discoveries Brings Over 50 Genetic Tests to India

The firm currently has 50 tests such as psychogenetic tests, new born screening tests and MammaPrint and Blueprint tests for breast cancer, among others.

How can Genomics be Used for Day-to-Day Health Care Decisions?

How can Genomics be Used for Day-to-Day Health Care Decisions?

A quiet transformation has been brewing in medicine, as large-scale DNA results become increasingly available to patients and healthcare providers.

Tooth Enamel Originated from Skin: Paleontology, Genomics

Tooth Enamel Originated from Skin: Paleontology, Genomics

Tooth enamel is the hardest substance of our body, composed entirely of the mineral apatite deposited on a substrate of three unique enamel matrix proteins.

Doctors Reveal Genomics of People With Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Doctors Reveal Genomics of People With Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Also called sudden death syndrome, it's one of the most common genetic cardiovascular diseases and the most common cause of sudden death in the young and kids.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Health Insurance Plan

Health Insurance Plan

With a health insurance policy you and your family can rest assured!

New India Assurance Policies

New India Assurance Policies

The existing Mediclaim and Health Plus Medical expenses policies have been discontinued and Mediclaim Policy (2007) is introduced.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Health Insurance Plan New India Assurance Policies Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...