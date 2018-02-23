medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Genetics Play a Major Role in Kids' Snacking Patterns

by Hannah Joy on  February 23, 2018 at 11:29 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Genetic variation in taste receptors significantly influences snacking patterns of preschool children, reveals a new study.
Genetics Play a Major Role in Kids' Snacking Patterns
Genetics Play a Major Role in Kids' Snacking Patterns

Researcher Elie Chamoun investigated whether genetic variants in taste receptors related to sweet preference, fat taste sensitivity and aversion to bitter green leafy vegetables influence the snacks chosen by preschoolers.

He found that nearly 80 percent of preschoolers in the study carried at least one of these potential at-risk genotypes that could predispose them to poor snacking habits.

The new findings were from the Guelph Family Health Study at the University of Guelph.

"Kids are eating a lot more snacks now than they used to, and we think looking at how genetics can be related to snacking behaviour is important to understanding increased obesity among kids," said Chamoun, a PhD candidate in the Department of Human Health and Nutritional Sciences and a member of the Guelph Family Health Study.

"This new research could help parents understand how their kids taste, and tailor their diet for better nutritional choices," said Chamoun.

Published in the journal Nutrients, the study looked at connections between the genes of the three at-risk taste receptors and linked them to snacking patterns among preschoolers.

The study entailed tracking the day-to-day diets of nearly 50 preschoolers and found that one-third of the kids' diets were made up of snacks. Chamoun also tested the participants' saliva to determine their genetic taste profile.

Chamoun discovered that kids with a sweet tooth, who have the gene related to sweet taste preference, ate snacks with significantly more calories from sugar. They also ate those snacks mostly in the evening.

"It's likely these kids snacked more in the evening because that's when they are at home and have more access to foods with high sugar," said Chamoun.

The children with the genetic variant related to fat taste sensitivity were found to consume snacks with higher energy density. People with this genetic variant may have low oral sensitivity to fat and therefore consume more fatty foods without sensing it, said Chamoun.

"Higher-energy density snacks, such as cookies with lots of sugar and fat, have a higher number of calories for their weight. Those are snacks you want to avoid."

The children with the genetic variant related to avoiding bitter vegetables also consumed snacks with high energy density.

"They might be replacing those healthy veggies with unhealthy snacks. This is why they may be consuming more energy-dense snacks, because they are avoiding the healthy ones."

This study is the first in an emerging area of nutrition research.

If researchers can establish a solid link between genetics and taste, then we can create tests that will help parents determine which genetic variants their children have, said Chamoun.

"This could be a valuable tool for parents who might want to tailor their children's diet accordingly. For example, if you know your child has a higher desire for sweet foods based on their genetics, you might be more likely to limit or reduce their accessibility to those foods in the home."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Simple To Do Weight Loss Tip: Have a Snack Between 4 - 6 Pm

Simple To Do Weight Loss Tip: Have a Snack Between 4 - 6 Pm

Try having a wholesome meal between 4 - 6 pm, it can help you reduce the quantity of food you have for dinner and helps lose weight.

Snacking Based on Emotions Begin Early in Preschool

Snacking Based on Emotions Begin Early in Preschool

Just like how adults sometimes tend to eat based on emotions, kids also prefer to have chocolates when they are happy or sad and it begins as early as age 4.

Label Food as a 'Meal' Rather Than a 'Snack' to Avoid Overeating

Label Food as a 'Meal' Rather Than a 'Snack' to Avoid Overeating

Foods that are labelled as a 'snack' are consumed more and can lead to overeating. Therefore, labeling foods as 'meals' can prevent overeating.

Elementary School Children's Lunches and Snacks from Home Has Room for Improvement

Elementary School Children's Lunches and Snacks from Home Has Room for Improvement

Lunches and snacks that fall short of federal guidelines usually make up a kid's lunch box

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Healthy snacks are light, nutritious and satisfying foods that ease our craving for some food between meals. Read more to know about healthy snacks for kids and weight loss.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Genetics and Stem Cells Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

A patient's struggle with Issacs' syndrome with no cure. Also known as neuromyotonia it is a rare ...

 Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal hernia surgery is a procedure to repair a weak spot or defect in the lower wall of the ...

 Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...