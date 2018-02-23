medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Genetic Mutation Increases Susceptibility to Viral Brain Infection

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 23, 2018 at 11:28 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mutations identified in a single gene explains why only some people who are exposed to common viruses like herpes simplex or influenza will develop a potentially deadly disease called encephalitis.
Genetic Mutation Increases Susceptibility to Viral Brain Infection
Genetic Mutation Increases Susceptibility to Viral Brain Infection

For previously healthy children, brain infections are rare. But about one out of every 10,000 people who are exposed to these viruses develop encephalitis.

Rockefeller's Jean-Laurent Casanova has identified mutations in a single gene that may explain what goes wrong in cases of encephalitis of the brain stem, the part of the brain that controls many basic functions including heart rate and breathing. Shen-Ying Zhang, assistant professor of clinical investigation in the Casanova lab, evaluated seven children from unrelated families who had been exposed to a common virus (herpes simplex virus 1, influenza virus, or norovirus) and developed a life-threatening or lethal infection of the brain stem. The scientists discovered mutations in a gene called DBR1, which is responsible for producing a protein that helps process the loops formed in RNA during a step called mRNA splicing. Without it, immunity to viruses is selectively impaired in the brain stem. Casanova's experiments, published in Cell, point to an almost complete loss of DBR1 as the culprit, enabling brain stem virus invasion in all seven patients. The findings also reveal an unexpected connection between an RNA processing mechanism and protective immunity in a specific region of the brain.

The study is a new example of the Casanova lab's ongoing work to identify mutations that underlie infectious diseases in otherwise healthy individuals. Previous work has found genetic factors that cause increased vulnerability to staph infections, the flu, and fungal infections, among others.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Encephalitis

Encephalitis

Encephalitis is the inflammation of the brain, mostly caused by viruses. Though rare, it is a serious condition and needs urgent treatment in a hospital.

What You Should Know about Japanese Encephalitis

What You Should Know about Japanese Encephalitis

Japanese encephalitis is a mosquito borne viral disease associated with inflammation of the brain.

Auto-immune Encephalitis as Common as Infectious Encephalitis

Auto-immune Encephalitis as Common as Infectious Encephalitis

Encephalitis caused by the immune system attacking the brain is similar in frequency to encephalitis from infections, research at Mayo Clinic finds.

Vaccination Drive May Help Combat Japanese Encephalitis

Vaccination Drive May Help Combat Japanese Encephalitis

To combat Japanese Encephalitis, vaccination campaign will be launched in 13 districts of Odisha. It will also be included in the routine immunisation program.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Crigler-Najjar Syndrome

Crigler-Najjar Syndrome

Crigler-Najjar syndrome arises due to the lack or deficiency of the enzyme uridine diphosphate glucuronosyl transferase. Type 1 and type 2 forms of the disease have been described.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Gilbert’s Syndrome

Gilbert’s Syndrome

Gilbert’s syndrome is a common, mild liver disease in which a liver enzyme required to process bilirubin is abnormal. Treatment is unnecessary.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Genetic Testing of Diseases Brain Flu Brain Facts Ataxia Crigler-Najjar Syndrome Gilbert’s Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

A patient's struggle with Issacs' syndrome with no cure. Also known as neuromyotonia it is a rare ...

 Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal hernia surgery is a procedure to repair a weak spot or defect in the lower wall of the ...

 Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...