medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Gastric Bypasses, a Better Option for Patients With Gastric Acid Reflux

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 18, 2018 at 11:56 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In Switzerland, 5,500 operations to combat morbid obesity are conducted every year. Gastric bypasses and sleeve gastrectomy operations perform similarly: patients lose two-thirds of their excess weight in the long term, as a research from the University of Basel at the St. Claraspital report in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). When it comes to gastric acid reflux, the bypass clearly shows better results.
Gastric Bypasses, a Better Option for Patients With Gastric Acid Reflux
Gastric Bypasses, a Better Option for Patients With Gastric Acid Reflux

Morbid obesity and associated diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer are widespread in the western world. Surgical interventions are currently considered to be the most effective measure in severely obese people with a BMI over 35.

The standard surgery is a gastric bypass, where part of the stomach and small intestine is bypassed. Other methods are also becoming more popular, such as sleeve gastrectomy, in which the volume of the stomach is reduced. This operation is technically easier to perform and can be done with low complication rate even in patients with very high BMI.

More than 200 patients examined

To compare these two common types of surgery, the study looked at 217 morbidly obese patients; half were assigned to a gastric bypass and half a sleeve gastrectomy. Their average age was 45.5 years, and 72% of them were women. The study was conducted at four locations in Switzerland and was led by Professor Ralph Peterli from the University of Basel at St. Claraspital.

In terms of weight loss, the two types of surgery led to similar results five years after the surgery: the patients lost 68% of their excess weight after a gastric bypass, and 61% after a sleeve gastrectomy. The BMI also fell from 44 to 32 after both operations. Associated diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, altered blood lipids, back/joint pain and depression were also improved, as well as general quality of life.

Improvement in gastric acid reflux

Patients with existing gastric acid reflux benefited more from a gastric bypass operation: after this procedure, symptoms were eliminated in 60%, compared to only 25% after a sleeve gastrectomy. Sleeve gastrectomy also led to a deterioration or new onset of gastric acid reflux significantly more often. Further surgery or interventions were needed in 22% of gastric bypasses and 16% of sleeve gastrectomy operations.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Achlorhydria

Achlorhydria

Achlorhydria is a condition where there is complete absence or reduced secretion of hydrochloric acid in the gastric juices.

Acidity

Acidity

Acidity and dyspepsia is excessive acid production in the stomach causing heartburn and acid reflux. Excess HCL acid in stomach can be due to stress and spicy foods.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Hiccups

Hiccups

Hiccups are caused by a paroxysmal, involuntary action due to the spasmodic contraction of the diaphragm. Hiccups are very common in fetus.

Indigestion

Indigestion

Indigestion or dyspepsia is referred to nonspecific symptoms or discomfort that causes persistent pain or fullness in the upper abdomen, soon after the meal starts.

Top Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn

Top Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn

Yoga is a form of exercise and way of living that can not only prevent but also treat numerous conditions like heartburn effectively and safely.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Hiccups Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Indigestion Acidity Top Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn Acute Coronary Syndrome Achlorhydria 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of ...

 Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Tea tree oil is an essential oil derived from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant and ...

 Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...