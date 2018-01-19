Fruit Juice May Not Be Associated With Diabetes Risk

Consuming 100 % fruit juice has a neutral effect on glycemic control, fasting blood glucose, fasting blood insulin, or insulin resistance according to a new study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science.
The findings are consistent with previous research indicating that 100% fruit juice is not associated with an increased risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes
and support a growing body of evidence that 100% fruit juice has no significant effect on glycemic control.
‘One hundred percent juice does not have a significant effect on fasting blood glucose, fasting blood insulin, or insulin resistance.’
A comprehensive data analysis quantitatively assessed the relationship between drinking 100% juice and blood glucose control. Using fasting blood glucose and fasting blood insulin levels as biomarkers for diabetes risk, the systematic review and meta-analysis included 18 randomized controlled trials (RCT) to evaluate the impact of 100% juice from fruits, such as apple, berry, citrus, grape, and pomegranate.
According to The American Diabetes Association, about 90% of the 29 million cases of diabetes in adults and children in the United States are considered Type 2. Type 2 Diabetes is a metabolic disorder where the body is unable to respond to insulin.
The first line of defense for preventing and treating Type 2 Diabetes is following a healthy lifestyle. Eating right, exercising regularly and staying at a healthy weight are encouraged.
US Dietary Guidelines recommend consumption of a healthy eating pattern which includes fruits, vegetables, grains, low-fat or fat-free dairy and a variety of protein foods. A 4-oz. glass of 100 percent juice counts as one serving (1/2 cup) of fruit and can complement whole fruit to help individuals add more produce to their diets.
Source: Eurekalert