Tribal women in India will soon receive sanitary napkins free of cost. Maya Vishwakarma the 'Pad Women' of India is all set to start a movement by distributing free sanitary pads to tribal women in the country.

Free Sanitary Napkins For Tribal Women In India

‘Sukarma Foundation will provide free sanitary napkins to 6th grade to 12th-grade school and college girls of tribal residential schools.’

Realising that the taboo of menstruation was depriving them of a very basic necessity, 'Sukarma Foundation' a non-profit organisation runs by Maya has started, starting with the tribal area of Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh in association with a global crowdfunding and fundraising platform for nonprofits and social innovators, 'Crowdera', which does not charge any commissions on donation processing and provides features rich fundraising toolkit for global charities and NGOs.Commenting on this social movement, Sukarma Foundation's founder Maya Vishwakarma said, 'Being women I know firsthand the problems and social stigma that a young girl goes through in this country. This also gives me the courage to stand up and do something about it so that future generations in small villages don't face such similar challenges.'According to study there are 134, 00000 girls are diagnosed with Cervical Cancer and 72,000 females are killed every year due to cervical cancer. This is horrendous especially in the rural tribal area where the women use rags, dried leaves, old clothes in a very unsanitary manner. 80% of India's population does not use sanitary pads because they are unaffordable, added Maya.As per its plan, the Sukarma Foundation will provide free sanitary napkins to 6th grade to 12th-grade school and college girls of tribal residential schools. It aims to reach out 15 to 20 schools of 4 to 5 villages are targeted in one district to maximize its reach.Source: Medindia