medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Four-Month-Old Baby Died Due to Medicine Reaction

by Bidita Debnath on  January 20, 2018 at 10:48 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A doctor owes certain duties to the patient who consults him for illness. A deficiency in this duty results in negligence. In a case of alleged medical negligence, a four-month-old baby died at a city hospital, after being administered a pain killer injection to provide temporary relief from the pain caused by stitch in the upper lip.
Four-Month-Old Baby Died Due to Medicine Reaction
Four-Month-Old Baby Died Due to Medicine Reaction

According to the family, the baby was taken to Delhi's Rohini-located Jaipur Golden Hospital on January 17 after the baby had suffered a cut in the upper lip.

They were informed that the doctors were planning to put a stitch to treat the cut, and the family agreed.

Accordingly, a minor surgery was performed and the baby was given back to the mother. However, as the baby kept crying for about half an hour, doctors were informed.

"The doctors took the baby away and administered some pain killer following which he became completely silent. We got afraid to see him completely silent and without any motion," Manish Kumar, uncle of the deceased told IANS.

When the family informed the doctor again, they came and checked the baby.

"After checking, they immediately rushed him to the ICU where he was kept for nearly one hour. After one hour, the doctors came out and informed that the baby had died due to medicine reaction," said Kumar.

When the matter was taken to the Medical Superintendent, the family was told that it was a case of medicine reaction and nothing could be done about it.

The family filed a police complaint against the hospital and the doctors involved in the treatment of the baby.

In 2015, in a similar case in the same hospital, Anamika Ray, a 36-year-old woman academician from Assam had died due to blood infection caused while undergoing a surgery there.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Apollo Hospital Accused of Medical Negligence in an Accident Case

Apollo Hospital Accused of Medical Negligence in an Accident Case

Instances of overall negligence in the case of a 30-year-old accident victim have been identified by a six-member probe team.

Medical Negligence To Be Blamed For Dengue Outbreak

Medical Negligence To Be Blamed For Dengue Outbreak

The official toll of dengue in the Indian capital stood at 32, municipal authorities admitted, but the unofficial deaths confirmed by hospitals stood at 85.

Medical Negligence: 4 Die Due To Lack Of Oxygen At a Government Hospital In Bihar

Medical Negligence: 4 Die Due To Lack Of Oxygen At a Government Hospital In Bihar

District magistrate has directed IAS officer to probe the incident and submit a report at the earliest. Staff in charge of supply of oxygen at the ICU was suspended.

After 40-Year-Old's Death In Zirakpur, 3 Doctors Booked For Medical Negligence

After 40-Year-Old's Death In Zirakpur, 3 Doctors Booked For Medical Negligence

The doctors performed a surgery and she was later discharged from the hospital. But her stitches re-opened many a times, forcing her to visit the hospital thrice.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important groups determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 Spermatocele

Spermatocele

Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...

 15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

Be a blood donor and save lives for your donated blood is separated into blood products or just ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...