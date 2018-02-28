Four Delicious Almond Recipes Just for You

If you love almonds and are craving for some sweet, here are few delicious recipes, where you can include almonds from badam aur gulukand ki kulfi to almond-infused phirni.

From badam aur gulukand ki kulfi to almond-infused phirni, here are some delicious desserts that include almonds for you to preparea Chefs Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra have listed a few recipes that can be tried at home:



‘Almonds are a rich in calcium, vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorus, and iron.’ 1. Badam aur gulukand ki kulfi

Serves: Four

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes plus freezing time



Ingredients:



200 gm almonds

40 gm rose petals

1.5 litre milk (full fat)

80 gm dried whole milk (unsweetened)

70 gm sugar

A few strands of saffron



Method:



Blanch and peel the almonds and make a paste of 90 per cent of the almonds. Clean and soak rose petals in water and cook them in sugar till thick. Dissolve the saffron in a small bowl of warm milk to extract its flavour. Then boil the milk and reduce to 40 per cent, add grated dried whole milk, almond paste, sugar and saffron extract. Cook till dried whole milk is dissolved.



Pour the mixture in kulfi cones, add cooked rose petals, sliced almond and freeze it. Serve with falooda and rabri.



2. Badam ki phirni



Serves: Four

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes



Ingredients:



One cup almonds (peeled)

500 ml milk

100 gm sugar

Two tbsp rice

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp rose water



Method:



Chop the almonds finely and keep aside. Soak the rice for 15 minutes. Now grind to a paste using little water. Keep milk for boiling, add sugar and cardamom powder. Once it boils, lower the heat and add almonds. Cook for two mins and then slowly add the rice paste.



Keep stirring on a slow flame till the entire milk thickens and coats thickly on the back of a spoon. Remove from flame, add gulabjal and pour in small containers. Refrigerate and serve cold.



3. Badam ki kheer



Serves: Four

Preparation time: 10mins

Cooking time: 20mins



Ingredients:



2 tbsp Desi ghee

1 cup Almonds

1/2 tsp Green cardamom powder

3 tblspn Rice

1lt Milk

1/2 cup Raisins

150 gms Sugar

1 and a half tbsp Almond slivers



Method:



Soak rice for half hour. Soak raisins in water for 15 minutes.Blanch the almonds, remove skin and grind to a paste adding little water.



Heat a pan and add desi ghee. Now lightly sauté the almond paste on low heat for 1 minute. Add milk and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and add rice. Cook for 15 minutes or till the rice overcooks and thickens the kheer.Add sugar and raisins. Garnish with almond slivers.



4. Almond and honey flavored srikhand



Serves: Two

Preparation Time: 15 minutes



Ingredients:



1 and a half cup Hung yogurt

2 tbsp Powdered sugar

3 tbsp Almonds (toasted and crushed)

1 tbsp Honey

½ tsp Cinnamon powder



Method:



Blend yogurt and sugar and pour in small glasses. Fill half the glass and add toasted and crushed almonds. Pour a little honey and a pinch of cinnamon. Repeat the process. Serve chilled.







