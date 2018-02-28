medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Four Delicious Almond Recipes Just for You

by Hannah Joy on  February 28, 2018 at 10:58 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

If you love almonds and are craving for some sweet, here are few delicious recipes, where you can include almonds from badam aur gulukand ki kulfi to almond-infused phirni.
Four Delicious Almond Recipes Just for You
Four Delicious Almond Recipes Just for You

From badam aur gulukand ki kulfi to almond-infused phirni, here are some delicious desserts that include almonds for you to preparea Chefs Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra have listed a few recipes that can be tried at home:

1. Badam aur gulukand ki kulfi
Serves: Four
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes plus freezing time

Ingredients:

200 gm almonds
40 gm rose petals
1.5 litre milk (full fat)
80 gm dried whole milk (unsweetened)
70 gm sugar
A few strands of saffron

Method:

Blanch and peel the almonds and make a paste of 90 per cent of the almonds. Clean and soak rose petals in water and cook them in sugar till thick. Dissolve the saffron in a small bowl of warm milk to extract its flavour. Then boil the milk and reduce to 40 per cent, add grated dried whole milk, almond paste, sugar and saffron extract. Cook till dried whole milk is dissolved.

Pour the mixture in kulfi cones, add cooked rose petals, sliced almond and freeze it. Serve with falooda and rabri.

2. Badam ki phirni

Serves: Four
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

One cup almonds (peeled)
500 ml milk
100 gm sugar
Two tbsp rice
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
1 tbsp rose water

Method:

Chop the almonds finely and keep aside. Soak the rice for 15 minutes. Now grind to a paste using little water. Keep milk for boiling, add sugar and cardamom powder. Once it boils, lower the heat and add almonds. Cook for two mins and then slowly add the rice paste.

Keep stirring on a slow flame till the entire milk thickens and coats thickly on the back of a spoon. Remove from flame, add gulabjal and pour in small containers. Refrigerate and serve cold.

3. Badam ki kheer

Serves: Four
Preparation time: 10mins
Cooking time: 20mins

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Desi ghee
1 cup Almonds
1/2 tsp Green cardamom powder
3 tblspn Rice
1lt Milk
1/2 cup Raisins
150 gms Sugar
1 and a half tbsp Almond slivers

Method:

Soak rice for half hour. Soak raisins in water for 15 minutes.Blanch the almonds, remove skin and grind to a paste adding little water.

Heat a pan and add desi ghee. Now lightly sauté the almond paste on low heat for 1 minute. Add milk and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and add rice. Cook for 15 minutes or till the rice overcooks and thickens the kheer.Add sugar and raisins. Garnish with almond slivers.

4. Almond and honey flavored srikhand

Serves: Two
Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 and a half cup Hung yogurt
2 tbsp Powdered sugar
3 tbsp Almonds (toasted and crushed)
1 tbsp Honey
½ tsp Cinnamon powder

Method:

Blend yogurt and sugar and pour in small glasses. Fill half the glass and add toasted and crushed almonds. Pour a little honey and a pinch of cinnamon. Repeat the process. Serve chilled.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Almonds for Healthy Daily Life

Almonds for Healthy Daily Life

Almonds are an excellent option for snacking. Just a handful of almonds everyday can improve memory, immune system and nourishes skin and hair.

Almond's Role in Non-Communicable Diseases

Almond's Role in Non-Communicable Diseases

Almonds are packed with essential nutrients that offer a range of health benefits. Daily intake of almonds helps prevent the risk of non-communicable diseases.

Flat Belly Foods

Flat Belly Foods

Confused between different diet plans? Grab these amazing foods to cut the belly fat. Read on...

Almond Milk - Properties and Benefits

Almond Milk - Properties and Benefits

What is almond milk? Is almond milk good for you? This plant based alternative to dairy milk has health benefits aside from alleviating symptoms of lactose intolerance, which will be discussed in this article.

Health Benefits of Almond Oil

Health Benefits of Almond Oil

Complete information on almond oil, their types, their nutritional value and their health benefits. Check out how almond oil is good for our heart, skin, brain and hair.

Health Benefits of Nuts

Health Benefits of Nuts

Nuts are power house of nutrition having health benefits ranging from weight loss to reducing risk of diabetes and heart attack.

Health Benefits of Walnuts

Health Benefits of Walnuts

Walnut, the world’s healthiest brain food has unique health benefits ranging from weight management to prevention of various cancers. Nutrition facts are listed.

Healthy Comfort Foods

Healthy Comfort Foods

Comfort foods can be based on habits or the unfamiliar; convenience or exploration. Healthy makeover for comfort food helps to de-stress and to celebrate joy.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Health Benefits of Almond Oil Flat Belly Foods Health Benefits of Nuts Health Benefits of Walnuts Almond Milk - Properties and Benefits Almond’s Role in Non-Communicable Diseases Almonds for Healthy Daily Life Healthy Comfort Foods 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...