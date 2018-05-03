medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Food Allergies Linked to Childhood Growth Patterns

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 5, 2018 at 12:36 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Children who are persistently allergic to cow's milk are smaller than peers who are allergic to peanuts and tree nuts, revealed a retrospective chart review presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology/World Allergy Organization (AAAAI/WAO) Joint Conference.
Food Allergies Linked to Childhood Growth Patterns
Food Allergies Linked to Childhood Growth Patterns

"The relationship between food allergies and childhood growth patterns is complex, and we have an incomplete understanding about the influence food allergies have on children's growth," says Karen A. Robbins, M.D., a pediatric allergist/immunologist at Children's National Health System and lead study author. "Our study begins to fill this research gap but further study is needed, especially as children enter their teens, to gauge whether these growth deficits are transitory or lasting."

Approximately 6 percent to 8 percent of U.S. children suffer from a food allergy, according to the AAAAI. Eight food groups account for 90 percent of serious allergic reactions, including milk, egg, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds. Allergy to cow's milk in particular can foreclose a wide array of food choices during early childhood, a time when children's bodies undergo a series of growth spurts.

"We learned from our previous research that there is a continuum of risk for deficits in height and weight among children with food allergies, and kids who are allergic to cow's milk are at heightened risk," Dr. Robbins adds. "They never have had cow's milk in their diet. Looking at food labeling, many items 'may contain milk,' which severely narrows what could be a wide variety of food items for growing children. They also frequently have allergies to additional foods."

To gauge how specific food allergies impact children's height and weight, the study team conducted a longitudinal chart review for 191 children. To be included in the study, the children had to have at least one clinic visit from the time they were aged 2 to 4, 5 to 8 and 9 to 12 years old, ages that span from early childhood to preadolescence. From each clinical visit, the research team recorded weight; height; co-morbid conditions, such as asthma, eczema and seasonal allergies; and use of inhaled corticosteroids.

They calculated mean differences in height, weight and body mass index (BMI) z-scores, which act like the percentile measures kids and parents hear about during well-child visits, comparing values with what is normal among other kids of the same age and gender in the general population.

"These growth deficits remained prominent in the 5- to 8-year-old and the 9- to 12-year-old age ranges," she says.

Dr. Robbins says future research will explore whether older children with cow's milk allergies begin to bridge that height gap during their teen years or if growth differences persist.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Childhood Allergies

Childhood Allergies

Childhood allergies are on the rise, may be potentially debilitating, may last lifelong, and require treatment under an experienced allergy specialist.

Test Your Knowledge on Food Allergy

Test Your Knowledge on Food Allergy

Food allergy is an abnormal response of the body to certain kinds of food. The signs and symptoms may be mild to severe. Symptoms such as flu or common cold often seems trivial or go unnoticed. But, food allergy is not to be confused with food ...

Height and Weight for Children

Height and Weight for Children

The height and weight calculator is a useful tool to ascertain the ideal height and weight of the children according to age and gender.

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Types of Food Allergies Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...