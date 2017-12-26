medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Flu Season Peaks During New Year's Holiday

by Bidita Debnath on  December 26, 2017 at 9:36 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fevers, coughs, and sore throats, all symptoms common with the flu, are especially high in 10 states from Arkansas to Mississippi to Oklahoma.
Flu Season Peaks During New Year's Holiday
Flu Season Peaks During New Year's Holiday

The U.S. experiences "flu season" peaks between December and February, but the disease typically lasts from October through May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to experts, the worst of the influenza season is not even here yet. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control say doctors are seeing a sharp rise in "flu-like symptoms" reported in hospitals in just the last week.

Centegra Health System's chief medical information officer and infectious disease specialist Irfan Hafiz said it is difficult to predict how flu seasons might play out. "Wisconsin and Missouri already had widespread diseases as of last week," Hafiz said Thursday. "For us, it's been less widespread."

This year's vaccine has proven to only be 10 percent effective against this year's strain. Experts say the viruses are unpredictable and sometimes the structure of the vaccine just doesn't match the strain of influenza.

Aside from the vaccine, it always is a good idea to wash hands frequently, cover coughs and stay away from anyone who might be sick during flu season. The CDC estimated that the flu has resulted in between 9.2 million and 35.6 million illnesses each year in the U.S. since 2010.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Physical Activity Interventions may not Influence the Onset of Dementia

Physical Activity Interventions may not Influence the Onset of Dementia

Prescribed medications, Physical activity and over the counter vitamins may not slow down the onset of cognitive impairment or dementia in adults.

Aggression in Childhood Influenced by Environment

Aggression in Childhood Influenced by Environment

Genetic factors influencing aggression at age 6 are different than those associated with changes in behaviour up to age 12.

Elderly With Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease at Risk for Aero-digestive Cancers

Elderly With Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease at Risk for Aero-digestive Cancers

Elderly individuals with gastroesophageal reflux disease have an increased risk for cancers of the upper respiratory and digestive tract.

Acid Reflux Linked to Head and Neck Cancers in Elderly

Acid Reflux Linked to Head and Neck Cancers in Elderly

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or acid reflux can significantly increase the risk of cancer in throat, tonsils and parts of the sinuses in the elderly.

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2009 ‘swine flu’ outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A influenza virus.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Travel Swine Flu 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the ...

 Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...