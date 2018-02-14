First Transgender Woman Able to Breastfeed Baby Without Undergoing Surgery

A 30-year-old transgender woman becomes the first in the world to be able to breastfeed her baby without undergoing gender reassignment surgeries like breast augmentation or vaginoplasty.

The unnamed woman wanted to breastfeed the child after her pregnant partner decided not to. She sought help from the doctors at Mt Sinai's Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery.



‘She was able to produce at least eight ounces of milk per day using a breast pump. ’ The 30-year-old was put on hormone replacement therapy for three months before the child's birth using the drug domperidone, obtained from Canada.



With frequent breast pumping, she was able to produce enough milk to breastfeed the baby for six weeks and continued doing so for another six months along with nutritious food.



Dr. Tamar Reisman, who treated the woman said, "This is a huge breakthrough in medicine for transgender people. We are happy that the patient shared her experience with us, and we are happy to help our patients build happy, healthy, transgender families."



The case study published in the journal Transgender Health, shows the hormone therapy can enable transgender women to experience pregnancy and childbirth.



"We believe that this is the first formal report in the medical literature of induced lactation in a transgender woman," concluded the researchers.



