An Independent Oral Cancer Task Force has been launched on the occasion of World Cancer Day, celebrated on 4th February. This task force helps develop a strategy to control oral cancer in India over the next decade.

First ever Independent Oral Cancer Task Force in India

‘Independent Oral Cancer Task Force aims to create awareness and to detect and prevent oral cancer in India.’

Create a master plan leveraging technology and partnerships

Develop a framework for operational control and impact measurement

Establish relevant benchmarks and reference points through primary and secondary research

Synchronize oral cancer control efforts with the broader national cancer control program

Enhance and update skills of healthcare professionals

Establish an environment that reduces the risk factors (tobacco, alcohol, areca nut, HPV) through policy change and public awareness

strengthen the National Cancer Registry and surveillance systems

Map tertiary centers and provide linkages to care

The mission of the task force will be to ideate, educate and engage stakeholders, thereby effectively down-staging oral cancer in India.The expected outcome would be to develop a national, cost-effective, patient-centric and sustainable oral cancer control program. This multidisciplinary task force comprises leading specialists who will contribute their expertise to address the burden of oral cancer.The Oral Cancer Task Force willThe independent Oral Cancer Task Force includes recognized experts in their respective fields:Founder & Managing Trustee, Biocon FoundationDr. B R Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, Professor of Radiation Oncology & Head, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS, DelhiProfessor and Head & Neck Cancer Surgeon, Tata Memorial Hospital, MumbaiProfessor, Medical Oncologist, Tata Memorial Hospital, MumbaiChairman, Strand Life Sciences, BengaluruDirector, Cochin Cancer Research CentreProfessor & Head of Oral Medicine and Radiology, KLES Institute of Dental Sciences, Bengaluru, Lead - Oral Cancer Program, Biocon FoundationOral cancer which is the most common cancer in India amongst men (11.3% of all cancers) and the third most frequently occurring cancer in India amongst both men and women, has seen high incidence of mortality and morbidity that is preventable.Most often, oral cancer is preceded by visually detectable, oral potentially malignant disorders, which present a unique opportunity for the early detection of lesions. Hence it is vital to strengthen the strategies to down-stage oral cancer.Speaking on the occasion Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder & Managing Trustee, Biocon Foundation and Convenor of the Oral Cancer Task Force said, "Treatment of oral cancer is a multidisciplinary approach, involving the efforts of dental practitioners, surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists and researchers. The task force that we have established reflects this multidisciplinary requirement. We have therefore come together as a group of independent professionals to constitute a task force to ideate, educate and engage stakeholders, in order to effectively down-stage oral cancer in the next decade."Emphasizing the need for the Task Force, Dr. G K Rath, Head, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS said, "Mortality and morbidity of oral cancer is very high in view of presentation at an advanced stage but this is largely a preventable disease. National Cancer Institute India has been created for this purpose as a centre of national importance which will conduct research into all aspects including prevention, early diagnosis and management. This is the largest single healthcare project of India."Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Professor and Head & Neck Cancer Surgeon, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai said, "Oral cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related death among Indian men. It is not only an unnecessary human loss but also a huge loss of productivity for India. It is time to wipe out the stigma of India being the oral cancer capital of the world"."Oral cancer is primarily related to the use of tobacco which is very common in India. The best way to prevent oral cancer is to stop tobacco use completely. Through this task force, we aim to create awareness and work on ways to prevent and enable early detection of cancer." said Dr. Kumar Prabhash, Medical Oncologist, Tata Memorial Hospital.The Guest of Honour, Dr K B Linge Gowda, Director, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, commended the efforts of the task force to down-stage oral cancer in India.Source: Medindia