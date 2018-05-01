First Bionic Hand with a Sense of Touch Developed

The first bionic hand has been developed with a sense of touch to be worn outside a laboratory. The bionic hand was built by an international group of scientists in Rome.

Almerina Mascarello is the first recipient to use this new prosthesis. She lost her hand in a workplace accident in 1993, almost 20 years ago. After being fitted with the sensitive bionic hand, she said, "It's almost like it's back again."



‘The bionic hand helps the user to detect if the object is hard or soft and allows to complete daily tasks.’ The sensory features bionic hand's helps the user to detect whether an object is hard or soft, allows to complete daily tasks, which was previously impossible with prosthetics.



"The feeling is spontaneous as if it were your real hand; you're finally able to do things that before were difficult, like getting dressed, putting on shoes—all mundane but important things-you feel complete," described Mascarello.



The sensors in the hands pick up data and then is translated by a small computer into a language that the human brain can understand.



Small electrodes implanted into the nerves of the users' upper arm help in transporting these signals to the brain.



The world's first sensitive bionic hand has been created in the year 2014. But, its accompanying equipment had been too large to leave the laboratory.



The team consisted of neuroscientists, surgeons, engineers and robotics specialists from Germany, Switzerland, and Italy.



Scientists are downsizing the device until its current portable version can fit into a backpack and commercialize in the future.



Mascarello has worn the bionic hand during a six-month trial. But, it has been removed for further development, and she is willing to wear it again when the device is completed.







