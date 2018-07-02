medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Fighting Hepatitis B Virus With a New Experimental Drug

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 7, 2018 at 6:48 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The change in structure of the hepatitis B virus when bound to an experimental drug is a step forward in the design of drugs that fight the hepatitis B virus, shows a research team from Indiana University.
Fighting Hepatitis B Virus With a New Experimental Drug
Fighting Hepatitis B Virus With a New Experimental Drug

It's estimated that 2 billion people worldwide have had a hepatitis B virus infection in their lifetime, with about 250 million -- including 2 million Americans -- living with chronic infection. Although a vaccine exists, there is no cure.

The study, published in the journal eLife, explains how the structure of the hepatitis B virus changes when bound to an experimental drug. Members of this new class of antiviral drug are now in clinical trials.

"Our discovery suggests that this same drug could attack hepatitis B virus on multiple fronts -- both preventing replication and killing new copies of the virus," said senior author Adam Zlotnick, a professor in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry. "If we're smart, we can take advantage of the multiple ways this drug can work at the same time."

The research was led by Christopher Schlicksup, a graduate student in the department.

A virus reproduces by hijacking a host's cellular machinery to produce more of the virus. The majority of viruses protect their genetic material -- DNA or RNA -- inside a protein shell called a "capsid."

For the past 20 years, Zlotnick's lab has conducted research to stop viral infections by studying the physics of viruses, focusing on how capsids are formed.

"The reaction is a bit like throwing a deck of cards in the air to build the Taj Mahal -- a highly complex structure seemingly emerging from chaos," Zlotnick said. His work helped discover a class of molecules called core protein allosteric modulators, or CpAMs, that disrupt capsid protein assembly.

CpAM molecules attack viruses by causing their shells to assemble incorrectly, interrupting the life cycle of the virus. Previously, CpAMs were seen as only able to disrupt a virus during formation of the capsid, after which its DNA was protected inside a hard casing.

This new study finds the molecule can break apart this shell even after it has already assembled.

To make their discovery, IU scientists bound the CpAM to a chemical called TAMRA -- a crimson-colored dye used in some red lipstick -- to make it fluorescent and easier to detect in experiments. Using cryo-electron microscopy, they found the small CpAM molecule could make the large, soccer ball-shaped virus capsid bend and distort.

"The big implication is viral capsids aren't as impenetrable as previously thought," Zlotnick said. "The other implication, which may be even more important, is that if this type of interference works against hepatitis B virus, it might also work against other viruses.

"About half of known virus families have soccer ball-like capsids; examples include polio and herpes," he added. "This study may lead to better treatments against them since the mechanisms behind capsid disruption could lead to drugs against any of them."

Zlotnick also is the co-founder of Assembly Biosciences, a NASDAQ-listed company, which has CpAMs in clinical trials. Although the molecule used in this study isn't one of the molecules under clinical trial, Zlotnick said the mechanism sheds light on the behavior of the experimental drugs. Next, Zlotnick hopes to conduct similar studies on the CpAMs under clinical trial.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

HBV Screening

HBV Screening

Tests used for screening hepatitis B are estimation of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), anti-HBc and anti-HBs antibodies.

New Insight into How Hepatitis B Virus Works

New Insight into How Hepatitis B Virus Works

Hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening liver infection. A major insight into how Hepatitis B Virus works could pave the way for new drug treatments.

Targeted Hepatitis B Virus Screening Effective in Prevention of Liver Disease

Targeted Hepatitis B Virus Screening Effective in Prevention of Liver Disease

A community-based hepatitis B virus screening effort found that targeted outreach to Asian American populations can identify groups at high risk for infection.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals That He Has Lost 75% of His Liver to Hepatitis B Virus

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals That He Has Lost 75% of His Liver to Hepatitis B Virus

Bollywood's most respected actor and ever green hero, Amitabh Bachchan, has made a shocking revelation that he is surviving on only 25% of his liver today.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Chicken Pox

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Chicken Pox Drug Toxicity Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Shigellosis Hepatitis B Virus Signature Drug Toxicity Silent Killer Diseases Liver Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...