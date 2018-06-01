Floating weightlessly through space is something many would love to experience. However, for astronauts, in addition to producing both physical and psychological stress, a trip into space affects their core body temperature. A research team from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin have observed that astronauts run hot when exposed to weightlessness. Even at rest, their body temperature is approximately 1°C above the normal value of 37°C. The study findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Fever in Space!

. The team of researchers, led by Prof. Dr. Hanns-Christian Gunga (Deputy Director of the Institute of Physiology), used forehead sensors to measure the core body temperature (the temperature of the internal body and brain) of astronauts on the International Space Station. The researchers found that the astronauts' core body temperature did not increase suddenly, but that this increase in temperature developed gradually over 2.5 months, eventually reaching approximately 38°C (100.4°F)."We developed a new technology which combines a skin surface temperature sensor with a heat flux sensor, and which is capable of measuring even minor changes in arterial blood temperature," explains Prof. Gunga. Using this technology, the researchers measured the astronauts' core body temperature before, during and after their stays on the ISS, taking readings both at rest and during exercise. "" explains the space medicine specialist. In space, sweat evaporates more slowly than on Earth, which explains why astronauts were found to overheat particularly quickly during exercise tests performed on the ISS.. It is hoped that these new findings will have positive implications for the health and well-being of astronauts during future long-term space missions. Prof. Gunga adds: "Our results also raise questions about the evolution of our optimum core body temperature: how it has already adapted, and how it will continue to adapt to climate changes on Earth."Source: Eurekalert