medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Fever in Space!

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 6, 2018 at 3:25 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Floating weightlessly through space is something many would love to experience. However, for astronauts, in addition to producing both physical and psychological stress, a trip into space affects their core body temperature. A research team from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin have observed that astronauts run hot when exposed to weightlessness. Even at rest, their body temperature is approximately 1°C above the normal value of 37°C. The study findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Fever in Space!
Fever in Space!

The researchers found that the astronauts experienced a type of persistent fever; during exercise, the astronauts' body temperature often exceeded 40°C (104°F). The team of researchers, led by Prof. Dr. Hanns-Christian Gunga (Deputy Director of the Institute of Physiology), used forehead sensors to measure the core body temperature (the temperature of the internal body and brain) of astronauts on the International Space Station. The researchers found that the astronauts' core body temperature did not increase suddenly, but that this increase in temperature developed gradually over 2.5 months, eventually reaching approximately 38°C (100.4°F).

"We developed a new technology which combines a skin surface temperature sensor with a heat flux sensor, and which is capable of measuring even minor changes in arterial blood temperature," explains Prof. Gunga. Using this technology, the researchers measured the astronauts' core body temperature before, during and after their stays on the ISS, taking readings both at rest and during exercise. "Under weightless conditions, our bodies find it extremely difficult to eliminate excess heat. The transfer of heat between the body and its environment becomes significantly more challenging in these conditions," explains the space medicine specialist. In space, sweat evaporates more slowly than on Earth, which explains why astronauts were found to overheat particularly quickly during exercise tests performed on the ISS.

Excessive fluctuations in core body temperature can impair both physical and cognitive performance, and can even be life-threatening. It is hoped that these new findings will have positive implications for the health and well-being of astronauts during future long-term space missions. Prof. Gunga adds: "Our results also raise questions about the evolution of our optimum core body temperature: how it has already adapted, and how it will continue to adapt to climate changes on Earth."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Breastfeeding May Not Reduce Risk of Hay Fever, Eczema

Breastfeeding May Not Reduce Risk of Hay Fever, Eczema

Individuals who were breastfed as babies have an increased risk of developing hay fever and eczema.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Q Fever

Q Fever

Q Fever takes its origin from word "query" and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some animals and is passed on to humans due to inhalation of infected air particles.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is not restricted to the Rockies and it would be a good idea for anyone in the Americas to learn about its Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Diagnosis.

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.

Sick Building Syndrome

Sick Building Syndrome

Sick Building Syndrome is a condition that presents with a set of symptoms (like fatigue, nausea, headache, irritation in the eyes/nose/throat) which are not related to any identifiable cause.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions Q Fever Fever Sick Building Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...