medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Fecal Transplantation Model Helps Predict which Bacteria will Grow

by Hannah Joy on  February 19, 2018 at 7:34 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A model of Fecal microorganism transplant (FMT) developed helps predict the determinants of bacterial engraftment in the human gut after FMT.
Fecal Transplantation Model Helps Predict which Bacteria will Grow
Fecal Transplantation Model Helps Predict which Bacteria will Grow

FMT is a treatment strategy for illnesses like Clostridium difficile (C. diff) and some other infectious or autoimmune diseases affecting the gut.

During FMT, stool from a healthy donor is transferred to a recipient. To be successful, donor bacteria must attach, or engraft, to the recipient's gut, but the forces influencing engraftment and growth have been largely unknown.

In a paper published in Cell Host & Microbe, scientists provide a statistical model predicting which bacterial strains will engraft after FMT. It is the first predictive strategy for developing a synthetic probiotic, a biologic therapy based on microorganisms acting as a drug.

The researchers also found that recipients acquired new bacteria that were previously undetected in both the donor and the recipient, suggesting that the post-FMT microbiome is a mixture of bacterial strains from the donor, recipient, and the environment.

In Addition, they learned that the recipient microbiome and immune state also have roles in successful FMT.

"This paper provides a context for understanding how to make these live biological therapeutics as an alternative to transferring raw fecal matter," says co-senior author Eric J. Alm, co-director of the Center for Microbiome Informatics and Therapeutics (CMIT) at MIT.

"We describe a model focused on three elements, including bacterial engraftment, growth, and mechanism of action, that need to be considered when developing these live therapies targeting the gut microorganisms, or microbiome," he says.

The scientists studied 20 patients with C. diff infection who received therapeutic FMT. Using high-resolution deep metagenomics genetic sequencing, the scientists studied the gut-level microbiota of donors and recipients before and after FMT up to 4 months. They measured both the strain type and abundance of each strain in donors and recipients to build a predictive model of the presence and the abundance bacterial strains in the recipient after FMT.

After FMT, about 30% of the donor bacteria engrafted in the recipient, and the most abundant strains were more likely to engraft. "That's important to know when designing a microbiome-based therapeutic like this," says the second co-senior author Ramnik J. Xavier, Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at Massachusetts General Hospital and CMIT co-director.

"If a drug only colonizes 30 percent of the patients you put it in, then the maximum efficacy of your drug is 30 percent." The team detected an unusual "all of nothing" behavior in the 30 percent of engrafted strains.

If the donor had five different strains of a bacterial species, for example, all five strains transferred into the patient. They also found that, if the recipient already had some of the strains found in the donor, the probability of those strains engrafting was higher.

From their model, the team showed that the amount of each engrafted strain grown in the recipient could also be predicted.

"Again, that is an essential piece of information because you want to know whether a bacterial strain will be found in trace levels or at high levels so that it can actually produce the metabolite that you want," adds Xavier.

The team developed and applied this model not only to C. diff patients but in other studies with other diseases, including metabolic syndrome.

"We are in the midst of one of the largest disease therapeutics that are being developed based on a human source bugs within us," says Xavier. "These bugs within us, or the microbiome, are going to have a potential impact for many diseases."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Study Suggests Fecal Transplant Pill Knocks Out Recurrent C. Diff Infection

Study Suggests Fecal Transplant Pill Knocks Out Recurrent C. Diff Infection

A study indicates that swallowing pills containing a concentrate of fecal bacteria successfully stops recurrent bouts of debilitating Clostridium difficile infection.

Fecal Transplants to Treat C Difficile Need Monitoring

Fecal Transplants to Treat C Difficile Need Monitoring

A recent trial was stopped because of the overwhelming superiority of fecal transplantation, with 90% success rate compared with 26% for powerful antibiotics.

Ulcerative Colitis May be Treated Using Fecal Transplants

Ulcerative Colitis May be Treated Using Fecal Transplants

Ulcerative colitis causes inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the colon, which can lead to rectal bleeding and abdominal discomfort.

Fecal Transplants may Help Immunocompromised Individuals

Fecal Transplants may Help Immunocompromised Individuals

Fecal transplants may be safe and effective in treating immunocompromised patients, researchers have found

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Stool Test

Stool Test

Faecal matter may be subjected to occult blood tests, microbiology tests, and chemical tests and can diagnose the presence or absence of a number of medical conditions.

Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Stool Test Transplantation Organ Donation and Transplantation Food Safety for Health Antibiotics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...