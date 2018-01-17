Here's How Fatty Food Like Margarine Can Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Font : A- A+



Cholesterol metabolites called oxysterols cause specific immune cells in the large intestine to trigger inflammatory bowel disease. This may pave treatment strategies for the disease.

Here's How Fatty Food Like Margarine Can Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease



Inflammatory bowel disease is a common and severe disease that has no cure. Normally, the immune cells of the gut accumulate and communicate with each other in the lymphoid tissue. But, for those who have autoimmune inflammatory bowel disease, such as ulcerative colitis, the lymphoid tissue can react to the body's own cells and cause chronic inflammation.



‘Patients with ulcerative colitis have higher levels of oxysterol-producing enzymes indicating that oxysterols and GPR183 are involved in ulcerative colitis.’ Hitherto, it has not been known which signals control the formation of the lymphoid tissue in the large intestine. But, now scientists at Karolinska Institute have discovered that cholesterol metabolites, called oxysterols, stimulate specific immune cells in the large intestine, called innate lymphoid cells (ILCs), to form lymphoid tissue in both health and in disease.



"We have discovered that ILCs use a surface protein called GPR183 to sense the oxysterols, which attracts ILCs to specific sites in the large intestine where lymphoid tissue is formed," says Tim Willinger, a researcher at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Medicine in Huddinge, who has led the study.



"Our findings are relevant to humans because inflammatory lymphoid tissue contributes to tissue damage in inflammatory bowel disease. We have discovered that patients with ulcerative colitis have higher levels of oxysterol-producing enzymes than healthy controls. The results indicate that oxysterols and GPR183 are involved in ulcerative colitis," he says.



One way to treat inflammatory bowel disease could, therefore, be to attempt to inhibit GPR183 or oxysterol production. "This treatment option is attractive because GPR183 belongs to a group of molecules that are excellent targets for drug treatment," says Dr Willinger.



Source: Eurekalert Inflammatory bowel disease is a common and severe disease that has no cure. Normally, the immune cells of the gut accumulate and communicate with each other in the lymphoid tissue. But, for those who have autoimmune inflammatory bowel disease, such as ulcerative colitis, the lymphoid tissue can react to the body's own cells and cause chronic inflammation.Hitherto, it has not been known which signals control the formation of the lymphoid tissue in the large intestine. But, now scientists at Karolinska Institute have discovered that"We have discovered that ILCs use a surface protein called GPR183 to sense the oxysterols, which attracts ILCs to specific sites in the large intestine where lymphoid tissue is formed," says Tim Willinger, a researcher at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Medicine in Huddinge, who has led the study."Our findings are relevant to humans because inflammatory lymphoid tissue contributes to tissue damage in inflammatory bowel disease. We have discovered that patients with ulcerative colitis have higher levels of oxysterol-producing enzymes than healthy controls. The results indicate that oxysterols and GPR183 are involved in ulcerative colitis," he says.One way to treat inflammatory bowel disease could, therefore, be to attempt to inhibit GPR183 or oxysterol production. "This treatment option is attractive because GPR183 belongs to a group of molecules that are excellent targets for drug treatment," says Dr Willinger.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: