medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Education News

Exam Stress: Top Health Tips to Help Students Perform Well in Exam Season

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 28, 2018 at 12:41 AM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Balanced approach to heath in addition to consistent studying would help students during their examinations, revealed research.
Exam Stress: Top Health Tips to Help Students Perform Well in Exam Season
Exam Stress: Top Health Tips to Help Students Perform Well in Exam Season

This balanced approach helps students boost their memory and remember what they have studied. Dr. Hariprasad, Ayurveda Expert, The Himalaya Drug Company, recommends the following tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the upcoming exams:

Exercise regularly: Physical activity is an effective tool to improve academic performance. Studies conducted at the University of British Columbia have shown that regular aerobic exercise boosts the size of the part of the brain involved in verbal memory and learning.

Exercise also helps in improving memory and thinking ability for students by increasing oxygen flow to the brain. It's easy to forget to exercise your body in the midst of all the mental exertion, but this is important as physical exercise boosts brain function in a variety of ways.

Maintain a healthy diet: Eating healthy is a good practice to maintain at all times, but it assumes greater significance in the exam season. A diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, dairy, fish and poultry is particularly good to adopt at this time. It will enable students to fulfil all their nutritional needs, so their bodies can perform at an optimum level. They require adequate nourishment to fuel brain activity and aid in memory retention. Eating healthy also helps prevents illnesses which can be detrimental while focussing on studies.

Appropriate herbs in daily diet: According to Ayurvedic texts and modern research, Brahmi helps promote memory, intelligence and enhances alertness. It is a potent mental tonic that calms the mind, provides clarity in thinking and boosts memory retention. Taking this herb regularly improves certain brain chemicals that will improve mental agility, helping students to achieve their goals.

Get adequate sleep: While preparing for exams, one of the body's most important needs is sometimes foregone -- sleep. Students preparing for their exams should get at least 6-8 hours of sleep every night to maintain good mental and physical health. Studies conducted by Harvard University have shown that there is a strong relationship between sleep and memory: Students who get adequate sleep usually get better grades than those who do not. Sleep solidifies and boosts short-term memory into long-term memory. Adequate sleep helps students be more receptive to information and, consequently, enables better performance in exams.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Win Over Exam Stress with a Healthy Diet

Win Over Exam Stress with a Healthy Diet

A healthy diet during exams helps reduce stress, provides energy, power to perform well, boost memory and prevents fatigue and mood swings.

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Herbs

Herbs

Herbal medicine is now gaining commendable exposure and acceptance today. Read on to discover 5 herbs that can make amazing changes to your health.

Experts: Pre-exam Stress can Affect Performance

Experts: Pre-exam Stress can Affect Performance

It is normal to be stressed before an exam, but in excess, it's bad - both physically and mentally - and can adversely impact on performance.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

Being physically active with a healthy dose of exercise for senior citizens is one of the ways to be fit, independent and be mentally active.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Follow these quick and easy health tips to stay active and healthy all through your life.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips Health Insurance - India How to Stay Active as You Get Older 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...