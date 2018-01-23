medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Every Mom Should Know How To Make Breastfeeding Comfortable

by Bidita Debnath on  January 23, 2018 at 11:57 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Both you and your baby benefit from breastfeeding but it can be hard work. Be patient and feed often, say experts.
Every Mom Should Know How To Make Breastfeeding Comfortable
Every Mom Should Know How To Make Breastfeeding Comfortable

Mimansa Malhotra (PT), Lactation Consultant and Lamaze child birth educator on behalf of Philips, and Shilpi Srivastava, Lactation Consultant at Mamma Mia, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, list some tips to keep in mind:

Try to nurse within the first hour after delivery. That's when your breast produces colostrum, or first milk. It is packed with nutrients in a small amount. And a small amount is just what a newborn needs.

Feed often to increase supply. The rule is simple. The lesser you nurse, the lesser milk your body will produce. Ensure you are eating well and getting enough rest. You will need both as your body converts your calories to milk.

Ensure that when your baby is latched, his/her mouth should take in as much of the dark part of your breast, the areola, as possible. The baby squeezes the milk ducts beneath that area to draw the breast milk out. If your baby is only sucking on the nipple, it will pinch and hurt you. Also, the baby won't be able to get as much milk.

Don't be in a hurry to offer the second breast. It is perfectly alright to leave your baby on the first breast until he/she comes off on his/her own and then offer the second breast. Many babies take one breast at some feedings and both breasts at some. Don't be rigid and don't be scared.

As the experts say breastfeeding is a learning process in which both the counterparts are learning, hence it needs a lot of patience and it may take a few days to weeks to master it.

During the first week, the baby seems hungry all the time as the baby is trying to cope with the new environment and frequent breast feeds will not only help him in adjusting but also help your body to make more milk to meet baby's demand.

Breastfeeding is easier with the right help. It is always advisable to seek help from an expert if you are facing difficulty in breastfeeding, because getting the right help at the right time will make lot of difference to your breastfeeding experience.

Breastfeeding is an art. Lactation consultant or the healthcare provider will guide you about the technique of latching and holding the baby to make breastfeeding more comfortable for you and for your baby.

Breastfeeding helps in bonding. It promotes skin to skin contact and lets you spend a lot of time with your new born, helping in understanding his cues and requirements.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Breastfeeding May Not Reduce Risk of Hay Fever, Eczema

Breastfeeding May Not Reduce Risk of Hay Fever, Eczema

Individuals who were breastfed as babies have an increased risk of developing hay fever and eczema.

Do Breastfeeding Babies Prefer One Particular Breast?

Do Breastfeeding Babies Prefer One Particular Breast?

Breastfeeding the baby offers protection, immunity against various diseases and usually babies prefer only one side of the breast.

Breastfeeding Difficulties Due to Obesity During Pregnancy

Breastfeeding Difficulties Due to Obesity During Pregnancy

Nearly, 1 in 4 women in the United States become obese during pregnancy. The process of lactogenesis is delayed due to excessive weight gain during pregnancy.

Peanuts During Breastfeeding Reduce Risk of Allergy In Child

Peanuts During Breastfeeding Reduce Risk of Allergy In Child

Children were five times less likely to develop an allergy if their mothers had eaten nuts during breastfeeding and introduced nuts to the child within a year.

Importance of BreastFeeding

Importance of BreastFeeding

From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.

Nutrient Needs in Lactation

Nutrient Needs in Lactation

Inadequacies in a lactating mothers diet influences both the quantity and quality of milk secreted, although the effect in quantity is more profound.

Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup

Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup

Find tips on how to switch toddler from bottles and sippy cups to adult cups and say bye-bye to bottle feeding.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Importance of Breastfeeding Nutrient Needs in Lactation Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...