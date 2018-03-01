medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Environment and Gene Affect Severity of Suicide Attempt

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 3, 2018 at 12:32 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Genetic changes in the CRH gene, which affects the regulation of the body's stress system, to suicide risk and psychiatric illness. A study of epigenetic changes in the body's hormone-based stress system has shown that stress-related changes in the CRH gene are linked to both serious suicide attempts in adults and psychiatric illness in adolescents.
Environment and Gene Affect Severity of Suicide Attempt
Environment and Gene Affect Severity of Suicide Attempt

Previous studies have indicated an overactive stress system in individuals with increased suicide risk. In the current study, researchers report that epigenetic changes in the CRH gene, which are linked to serious suicide attempts in adults, could also be found in adolescents with a high risk of psychiatric illness.

Recently published research output shows that serious suicide attempts lead to a heavily reduced lifespan with an increased suicide risk and risk of mortality from natural causes particularly in adolescents. In the last ten years, it has become twice as common for Swedish adolescents between the ages of 10 and 17 to suffer from psychiatric illness. An alarming increase also in young adults can be seen. This according to a recently published report from the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare.

In the study, researchers examined 88 individuals who had attempted suicide. The participants were divided into high and low-risk groups based upon the severity of their suicidal behavior. Through blood samples of the participants, epigenetic markers in the form of DNA methylation in the stress system-related genes were analyzed.

In the next step, the discovered epigenetic changes in the CRH gene were studied in blood samples from two other cohort studies including 129 and 93 adolescents respectively in the age span of 14 to 17. The adolescents were divided into high and low-risk groups based upon assessments of their psychiatric symptoms. The results show that epigenetic changes in the CRH gene were more prevalent in the group of adolescents with an increased risk of psychiatric illness.

"Since psychiatric illness is a serious and growing public health problem, it's important that we take early signs of psychiatric illness and suicidal behavior into consideration in suicide prevention," says Jussi Jokinen, professor in psychiatry at Umea University who led the current study.

"Our environment affects our genetic expression, which is usually referred to as epigenetic change. Even if we aren't able to draw distinct parallels between the findings in these cohort studies, our results still point towards the importance of an optimal regulation of the stress system for psychiatric illness."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Suicide

Suicide

Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Adolescent Depression

Adolescent Depression

Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Adolescence Depression DNA Finger Printing Suicide Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Bereavement Quiz on Depression Weaver Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 Must Know Facts About Albinism

Must Know Facts About Albinism

Albinism is a genetic disorder characterized by the complete or partial absence of melanin pigment ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...