Environment and Gene Affect Severity of Suicide Attempt

‘Changes in the CRH gene, caused by the environment, is related to the severity of suicide attempt in adults and a general psychiatric risk score in adolescents.’

Previous studies have indicated an. In the current study, researchers report that epigenetic changes in the CRH gene, which are linked to serious suicide attempts in adults, could also be found in adolescents with a high risk of psychiatric illness.Recently published research output shows that serious suicide attempts lead to a heavily reduced lifespan with an increased suicide risk and risk of mortality from natural causes particularly in adolescents. In the last ten years, it has become twice as common for Swedish adolescents between the ages of 10 and 17 to suffer from psychiatric illness. An alarming increase also in young adults can be seen. This according to a recently published report from the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare.In the study, researchers examined 88 individuals who had attempted suicide. The participants were divided into high and low-risk groups based upon the severity of their suicidal behavior. Through blood samples of the participants, epigenetic markers in the form of DNA methylation in the stress system-related genes were analyzed.In the next step, the discovered epigenetic changes in the CRH gene were studied in blood samples from two other cohort studies including 129 and 93 adolescents respectively in the age span of 14 to 17. The adolescents were divided into high and low-risk groups based upon assessments of their psychiatric symptoms. The results show that epigenetic changes in the CRH gene were more prevalent in the group of adolescents with an increased risk of psychiatric illness."Since psychiatric illness is a serious and growing public health problem, it's important that we take early signs of psychiatric illness and suicidal behavior into consideration in suicide prevention," says Jussi Jokinen, professor in psychiatry at Umea University who led the current study.. Even if we aren't able to draw distinct parallels between the findings in these cohort studies, our results still point towards the importance of an optimal regulation of the stress system for psychiatric illness."