medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Enterovirus D68 Likely To Cause Mystery Polio-Like Illness

by Bidita Debnath on  January 22, 2018 at 11:56 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

After an outbreak of a rare virus called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) last year, medical experts are no closer to understanding the sickness. UNSW Sydney medical researchers have identified strong evidence that a virus called Enterovirus D68 is the cause of a mystery polio-like illness that has paralysed children in the US, Canada and Europe.
Enterovirus D68 Likely To Cause Mystery Polio-Like Illness
Enterovirus D68 Likely To Cause Mystery Polio-Like Illness

The study, by a team led by UNSW Professor Raina MacIntyre, Director of the NHMRC Centre for Research Excellence in Epidemic Response, is published in the journal Eurosurveillance.

"In 2014, children in the US began to be diagnosed with a mystery illness that caused a polio-like paralysis," says Professor MacIntyre.

"More than 120 children developed acute flaccid myelitis in the US alone but experts were baffled as to the cause."

That same year there were also unusually large outbreaks of infection with Enterovirus D68, or EV-D68 - a virus known since the early 1960s to cause runny noses, coughs, muscle aches, fever and difficulty breathing.

About 2280 people in the US, Canada and Europe were infected with the virus, many of them children, and their respiratory symptoms were more severe than usual.

Clusters of the paralysing illness, also mostly in children, were reported in the same regions.

"This raised the possibility of a link between EV-D68 and acute flaccid myelitis. However, the virus had never been known to cause paralysis before," says Professor MacIntyre.

For the new study, the UNSW team analysed the scientific literature on acute flaccid myelitis. They applied the Bradfield Hill criteria - a set of nine principles developed to determine causality that are named after the two researcher who used them to settle the debate about smoking causing lung cancer.

"The scientific method Bradfield and Hill used to prove that smoking caused cancer is now an accepted tool to determine causality," says Professor MacIntyre.

"We are first to use his approach to analyse the relationship between EV-D68 and acute flaccid myelitis. Our results show that it is very likely that EV-D68 is the cause of the mystery illness and the paralysis of children.

"This link needs to be acknowledged so that public health strategies can focus on prevention of infection.

"The incidence of EV-D68 infections is increasing worldwide, and a genetically distinct strain has recently evolved. There is no treatment or vaccine for the polio-like illness caused by EV-D68, which makes it important to act quickly to stop outbreaks."

The virus is still rare in Australia. Hygiene methods such as washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds can help prevent the spread of the virus.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Several Cases of Polio-Like Disease Observed in Kids

Several Cases of Polio-Like Disease Observed in Kids

Even children who seem to fully recover can develop new muscle pain, weakness, or paralysis as adults, 15 to 40 years later.

3 Endemic Nations Received Highest Polio Vaccines In 2016

3 Endemic Nations Received Highest Polio Vaccines In 2016

Access to immunization has decreased the number of deaths in children, specially in the endemic nations like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nigeria.

Novel Technique to Modify 'Virus-Like Particles' in the Polio Vaccine

Novel Technique to Modify 'Virus-Like Particles' in the Polio Vaccine

Currently, production of polio vaccine requires the growth of enormous quantities of live virus, which is then chemically killed.

India Launches Fresh Anti-Polio Drive Fearing Virus Infiltration

India Launches Fresh Anti-Polio Drive Fearing Virus Infiltration

India despite being declared polio free was at the risk of revival of the virus because it can come from Pakistan and Afghanistan where it still persists.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important types determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...