Endometriosis may be Associated With Bladder Pain Syndrome/interstitial Cystitis

New study demonstrates the link between endometriosis and a subsequent diagnosis of bladder pain syndrome/interstitial cystitis (BPS/IC). The study is published in the journal Neurology & Urodynamics.

In the study of 9191 individuals with endometriosis and 27,573 people randomly selected as controls, incidences of BPS/IC during three years of follow-up were 0.2% and 0.05% for individuals with and without endometriosis, respectively. The risk for developing BPS/IC was 4.4-times higher for individuals with endometriosis compared with controls. After adjusting for co-morbidities, their risk was 3.7-times higher than that of controls.



‘The risk for developing BPS/IC was 4.4 times higher for individuals with endometriosis compared to controls.’ BPS/IC is a chronic pain syndrome of unknown etiology and its successful treatment has been a challenge.



"BPS/IC affects the quality of life of patients, and early detection and intervention might lead to better treatment results," said co-author Dr. Shiu-Dong Chung, of Far Eastern Memorial Hospital and Yuan-Ze University, in Taiwan. "This study reminds patients and physicians that endometriosis might be associated with BPS/IC."







