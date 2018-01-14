medindia
Endometriosis may be Associated With Bladder Pain Syndrome/interstitial Cystitis

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 14, 2018 at 11:50 AM Research News
New study demonstrates the link between endometriosis and a subsequent diagnosis of bladder pain syndrome/interstitial cystitis (BPS/IC). The study is published in the journal Neurology & Urodynamics.
In the study of 9191 individuals with endometriosis and 27,573 people randomly selected as controls, incidences of BPS/IC during three years of follow-up were 0.2% and 0.05% for individuals with and without endometriosis, respectively. The risk for developing BPS/IC was 4.4-times higher for individuals with endometriosis compared with controls. After adjusting for co-morbidities, their risk was 3.7-times higher than that of controls.

BPS/IC is a chronic pain syndrome of unknown etiology and its successful treatment has been a challenge.

"BPS/IC affects the quality of life of patients, and early detection and intervention might lead to better treatment results," said co-author Dr. Shiu-Dong Chung, of Far Eastern Memorial Hospital and Yuan-Ze University, in Taiwan. "This study reminds patients and physicians that endometriosis might be associated with BPS/IC."



Source: Eurekalert

Endometriosis is a chronic painful disorder with endometrial tissue found at abnormal sites such as ovary and tubes. It causes pelvic pain and fertility issues.

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Painful pelvic region is a common complaint in females. What is pelvic pain -its causes and treatment with diagnostic test required to diagnose the underlying pathology.

Endometriosis is the most common cause of infertility among women and its prominent symptoms include painful menstrual cramps and pelvic pain.

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.

Cystitis is an inflammation of the urinary bladder. Cysitis is caused by bacteria and women are more likely get an infection after sexual intercourse.

Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an oasis in the desert for women in the throes of menopause.

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

Amenorrhea is a menstrual disorder in women indicating absence of menses. Menstruation signals womanhood, the gift of procreation, re-creation, and regeneration.

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection which can happen anywhere along the urinary tract.

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

