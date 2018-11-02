medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Ebola Virus can Infect Reproductive Organs of Humans

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 11, 2018 at 12:46 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Study conducted on macaques finds widespread Ebola virus infection of the interstitial tissues and endothelium in the ovary, uterus, testis, seminal vesicle, epididymis and prostate gland, in both male and female macaques.
Ebola Virus can Infect Reproductive Organs of Humans
Ebola Virus can Infect Reproductive Organs of Humans

The 2014-16 West Africa Ebola outbreak was the most widespread of the disease in history, causing major loss of life and socio-economic disruption in the region, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Studies of survivors have revealed sexual transmission of Ebola virus, and that viral RNA (Ebola virus genetic material) can persist in semen following recovery.

While little is known about viral persistence in female reproductive tissues, pregnant women with Ebola virus disease have a maternal death rate of more than 80 per cent and a foetal death rate of nearly 100 per cent.

The new study, published in The American Journal of Pathology, indicated that the Ebola virus can also persist in reproductive organs in both men and women survivors.

The virus may reach reproductive organs with minimal tissue immune response or signs of disease, said researchers from the Thomas Jefferson University in Pennsylvania, US.

For the study, the team infected four female and eight male macaques with the Makona variant of Ebola virus -- the variant responsible for the West Africa outbreak.

All the macaques succumbed to Ebola disease and were euthanised six to nine days after the infection.

The reproductive tissue samples from each macaque were analysed for signs of Ebola virus infection, organ and tissue damage, and immune responses.

However, it is unclear if the detection of Ebola virus RNA in semen documented in human studies means that the infectious virus is present, the researchers noted.

Additional research is needed to learn how Ebola virus persists in these sites, to determine if drugs and vaccines can cure or prevent such infections, and to understand the mechanisms of sexual transmission, including why it appears to occur only rarely in humans, they said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

New Enzyme Identified That Could Stop Ebola Spread

New Enzyme Identified That Could Stop Ebola Spread

Scientists have found that an enzyme could help prevent Ebola virus from spreading, while raising hope for an effective drug to treat people with Ebola.

New Biomarkers Can Predict Risk of Death in Ebola Patients

New Biomarkers Can Predict Risk of Death in Ebola Patients

Newly identified biomarkers can indicate if the patients with Ebola virus would live or die and also predict the patients who are more at risk.

Messages Help Counter Misperceptions During Ebola Epidemic

Messages Help Counter Misperceptions During Ebola Epidemic

Community engagement is key to successfully controlling outbreaks. Good outbreak control relies on applying a package of interventions.

Chicken Pox

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Congo Fever

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Bioterrorism Congo Fever Ebola Virus Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...