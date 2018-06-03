medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Early Recurrence of Prostate Cancer can be Detected by New PET Imaging Agent

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  March 6, 2018 at 11:28 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel nuclear medicine imaging agent copper-64 chloride (64CuCl2) can detect prostate cancer early recurrence in patients by targeting copper accumulation in tumors, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in Journal of Nuclear Medicine.
Early Recurrence of Prostate Cancer can be Detected by New PET Imaging Agent
Early Recurrence of Prostate Cancer can be Detected by New PET Imaging Agent

Copper tends to be more concentrated in tumors, making it a good imaging biomarker. For this study of 50 patients, scientists conducted PET/CT scans comparing the new imaging agent, copper-64 chloride (64CuCl2), with fluorine-18-choline (18F-Choline). Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) was also conducted. In addition to calculating the detection rate of each imaging modality, the biodistribution, kinetics of the lesions and radiation dosimetry of 64CuCl2 were evaluated.

"This is the first time this novel agent has been compared with 18F-Choline-PET/CT in a considerable number of prostate cancer patients with biochemical relapse," explains Arnoldo Piccardo, of E.O. Ospedali Galliera in Genoa, Italy. He points out, "Early detection of prostate cancer relapse may improve the clinical management of patients, for example implementing early salvage radiotherapy."

The effective dose of 64CuCl2 was determined to be 5.7 mSv, similar to those of other established PET tracers (although higher than for 18F-Choline, which is 4 mSv). Unlike 18F-Choline, 64CuCl2 is neither accumulated in, nor excreted from, the urinary tract (main uptake is in the liver); this allows for thorough pelvic assessment, increasing the possibility of identifying small lesions close to the bladder. No adverse reactions were observed after the injection of 64CuCl2, and results show that 64CuCl2-PET/CT has a higher detection rate than 18F-Choline-PET/CT in patients with low levels of PSA (<1 ng/ml).

"This study determined that the biodistribution of 64CuCl2 is more suitable than that of 18F-Choline for exploring the pelvis and prostatic bed," says Piccardo. "In patients with biochemical relapse and a low PSA level, 64CuCl2-PET/CT shows a significantly higher detection rate than 18F-Choline-PET/CT." He reports, "Larger trials with this PET tracer are expected to further define its capabilities and role in the management of prostate cancer."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

In depth information about various types of external beam radiotherapy for treatment of prostate cancer. Radiotherapy is an alternative to surgical treatment such as radical prostatectomy.

Spread of Prostate Cancer may be Delayed With Apalutamide

Spread of Prostate Cancer may be Delayed With Apalutamide

Apalutamide delays progression of nonmetastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer. Metastasis-free survival is significantly longer with apalutamide

Scientists Develop New Method to Predict Aggressiveness of Prostate Cancer

Scientists Develop New Method to Predict Aggressiveness of Prostate Cancer

A study reveals that scientists have developed a new identification mechanism that can detect genetic variations linked to prostate cancer to predict aggressiveness of the disease in a better way.

Imaging Technique Helps Early Detection of Prostate Cancer Recurrence and Aids Radiation Therapy

Imaging Technique Helps Early Detection of Prostate Cancer Recurrence and Aids Radiation Therapy

PSMA PET/CT imaging technique sensitive enough to detect and localize the recurrent prostate cancer early enough to potentially guide salvage radiotherapy.

Nutrition All Men Need

Nutrition All Men Need

Everyone requires good nutrition, be it man, woman, child or elderly. However, nutrition that men need differs slightly from that required by women. Find out how …

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Nutrition All Men Need 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...