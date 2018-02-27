medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Celebrity Health News

Dubai Post-mortem Report of Actress Sridevi Reveals Accidental Drowning

by Julia Samuel on  February 27, 2018 at 2:59 PM Celebrity Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A Dubai post-mortem report of actress Sridevi Kapoor reveals that she died of accidental drowning.
Dubai Post-mortem Report of Actress Sridevi Reveals Accidental Drowning
Dubai Post-mortem Report of Actress Sridevi Reveals Accidental Drowning

The report says that Sridevi, drowned in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness. It had earlier been reported that she died of cardiac arrest on February 24 while at a family wedding in Dubai.

The media arm of the Dubai government said the post-mortem analysis had been completed and the cause of death ascertained. The case has been passed to the Dubai Public Prosecution for what officials said were "regular legal procedures". The report could mean a delay to the repatriation of the body.

The full post-mortem report has not yet been made public and will be expected to explain how the original report of cardiac arrest and the listing of "accidental drowning" are linked.

The actress had been in the United Arab Emirates to attend the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

What Happens To the Brain When You Drown?

What Happens To the Brain When You Drown?

Fear of drowning, breath-holding, fitness level, fatigue, intoxication are warnings for people who may be at increased risk of drowning.

Parental Vigilance Key to Prevent Drownings

Parental Vigilance Key to Prevent Drownings

Children one year and younger drown most often in bath tubs and buckets of water. With older children, the danger most often comes in swimming pools, bath tubs.

Trauma Care

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

Brugada Syndrome

Brugada Syndrome

Brugada syndrome is a rare genetic heart condition that affects the way electrical signals pass through the heart causing the heart to beat dangerously fast.

Autopsy

Autopsy

Autopsy/Postmortem is a medical procedure involving the examination of the body of a dead person to determine the cause and manner of death. Autopsy/postmortem aids in finding out missed diagnosis.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Autopsy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...