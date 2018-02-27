A Dubai post-mortem report of actress Sridevi Kapoor reveals that she died of accidental drowning.

Dubai Post-mortem Report of Actress Sridevi Reveals Accidental Drowning

‘The cause of the death was released as 'cardiac arrest� but after the post-mortem report done in Dubai, it states that actress Sridevi died of accidental drowning.’

The report says that Sridevi, drowned in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness. It had earlier been reported that she died of cardiac arrest on February 24 while at a family wedding in Dubai.The media arm of the Dubai government said the post-mortem analysis had been completed and the cause of death ascertained. The case has been passed to the Dubai Public Prosecution for what officials said were "regular legal procedures". The report could mean a delay to the repatriation of the body.The full post-mortem report has not yet been made public and will be expected to explain how the original report of cardiac arrest and the listing of "accidental drowning" are linked.The actress had been in the United Arab Emirates to attend the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah.Source: Medindia