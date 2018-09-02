medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Drug Dosing For Kids Needs To Be More Precise

by Julia Samuel on  February 9, 2018 at 7:05 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Children should not be considered 'small adults' when it comes to prescribing medications, but it can be difficult to determine the right dosage of a particular drug for young patients.
Drug Dosing For Kids Needs To Be More Precise
Drug Dosing For Kids Needs To Be More Precise

A new British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology article analyzed drug dosage guidelines and found that guidelines given for pediatric doses are usually based on simple formulas (such as mg/kg), available dosing formulations, and prior patterns of use.

The analysis also found that it is common to find two or more-fold variation in the doses suggested in the guidelines from doses predicted by allometric scaling--which considers a dose for children to be a partial adult dose, dependent on variable factors of age, height, and weight. Arbitrary large shifts in recommended doses at certain age limits were also common within the guidelines.

"The increasing focus on pediatric dosing is a positive development, especially with the development of pediatric-focused formularies in the last decade. However, there is still a lot of room for improvement," said lead author Dr. Kate Chitty, of The University of Sydney, in Australia.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Dangers of Stopping Medication

Dangers of Stopping Medication

Don't get tempted to stop and start taking prescription medicines at your will. It could be serious. Find out how...

Off-label Drug Use Poses Safety Risks: Experts

Off-label Drug Use Poses Safety Risks: Experts

Patients prescribed off-label drugs without strong scientific evidence were 54 percent more likely to suffer from an adverse event, says a U.S. study.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Height and Weight-Kids Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person''s immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...