Drones used to Deliver Medical Supplies in Africa

Font : A- A+



In Africa, drones are used to deliver vital medicines and blood to hospitals in remote areas in an average of an hour.



The ingenious drone delivery service by Zipline, known as "Uber for blood" has delivered more than 5,500 units of blood over the past year in an average half an hour.

Drones used to Deliver Medical Supplies in Africa



"The ministry of health and Rwanda Biomedical Center are happy to use such innovative technology to reduce the average delivery time from four hours to less than 45 minutes, with quick and reliable delivery [of] blood products," a spokesman for the Rwandan health ministry.



‘Drones are sent to deliver blood or medicines when the hospital staff sends a WhatsApp text message to Zipline. The drone then drops the package attached to a parachute at the clinic.’



When a doctor or medical staff at one of the 12 clinics needs blood, they send a WhatsApp message or log on to Zipline's order site. They are then sent a confirmation message saying a Zip drone is on its way.



The drone flies to the clinic at up to 60 mph. When it is within a minute of the destination, the doctor receives a text. The drone then drops the package, attached to a parachute, into a special zone near the clinic before returning to base, the report said.



"The work in Rwanda has shown the world what's possible when you make a national commitment to expand healthcare access with drones and help save lives," Keller Rinaudo, Zipline's co-founder and chief executive officer, was quoted as saying to The Guardian.



Drone delivery also means hospitals can store less blood, which means less waste as blood spoils quickly.



The use of drones is helping to reduce maternal deaths -- a quarter of which are the result of blood loss during childbirth -- and high incidences of malaria-induced anemia, which is common in children.



Zipline next plans to work with the government of Tanzania, and aims to deliver a range of medical products - including blood transfusion supplies, HIV medication, antimalarials, sutures and UV tubes, to four bases in Tanzania, supporting more than 1,000 clinics.



Source: IANS "The ministry of health and Rwanda Biomedical Center are happy to use such innovative technology to reduce the average delivery time from four hours to less than 45 minutes, with quick and reliable delivery [of] blood products," a spokesman for the Rwandan health ministry.Zipline is delivering blood to 12 regional hospitals -- each serving about half a million people -- from a base in the east of Rwanda.When a doctor or medical staff at one of the 12 clinics needs blood, they send a WhatsApp message or log on to Zipline's order site. They are then sent a confirmation message saying a Zip drone is on its way.The drone flies to the clinic at up to 60 mph. When it is within a minute of the destination, the doctor receives a text. The drone then drops the package, attached to a parachute, into a special zone near the clinic before returning to base, the report said."The work in Rwanda has shown the world what's possible when you make a national commitment to expand healthcare access with drones and help save lives," Keller Rinaudo, Zipline's co-founder and chief executive officer, was quoted as saying to The Guardian.Drone delivery also means hospitals can store less blood, which means less waste as blood spoils quickly.The use of drones is helping to reduce maternal deaths -- a quarter of which are the result of blood loss during childbirth -- and high incidences of malaria-induced anemia, which is common in children.Zipline next plans to work with the government of Tanzania, and aims to deliver a range of medical products - including blood transfusion supplies, HIV medication, antimalarials, sutures and UV tubes, to four bases in Tanzania, supporting more than 1,000 clinics.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.