Drink 8 Glasses of Water Every Day is a ‘Myth’

by Hannah Joy on  January 8, 2018 at 7:52 PM Lifestyle News
Water is essential to maintain one's health. It is not necessary to drink eight glasses of water every day. But, drinking sufficient amounts of water is more than enough to stay healthy and hydrated, reveals a new study.
Staying hydrated is very important to feel energized, remove toxins from the body, and transport nutrients throughout your body.

Many health articles, friends, nutritionists, and even doctors stress more on drinking at least eight glasses of water every day. However, new research reveals that it is not the case. This is the first study that has challenged the "eight glasses a day" rule.

In 2015, a research team suggested that it was not necessary to drink eight glasses a day. Later, in 2016, a lot of people started to drink too much water.

In 2002, one of the studies found that there was no scientific evidence and there is no clear evidence as to where the idea had come from.

Scientists have revealed that the amount of water an individual need depends on their lifestyle, body, and personal needs.

Every individual needs to figure out as to how much water they need. Just focusing on how thirsty the individual is can help give the amount of water required.

The National Academies of Sciences says, "The vast majority of healthy people adequately meet their daily hydration needs by letting thirst be their guide."

If you feel thirsty, just drink water. The signs of thirst can include headaches, exhaustion, dry eyes, lack of sweat, dry eyes, dark colored urine, and feeling hungry. For example, if a person sweats a lot, he or she would need to drink more amounts of water.

Scientists also say that what we eat can also play a crucial part in how much water to be consumed in a day.

Most of the food items and drinks contain water and aid in keeping an individual hydrated. Consuming a diet that includes fruits and vegetables gives sufficient amount of water to the body. Drinks like coffee, tea, and juice all contain water.

Hence, drinking sufficient amounts of water that is required by the body is more than enough to stay healthy and hydrated.



Source: Medindia

