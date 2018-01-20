medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Donald Trump Addresses Anti-Abortion March Via Video Feed

by Bidita Debnath on  January 20, 2018 at 11:52 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

US President Donald Trump addressed thousands of anti-abortion activists through video gathered in Washington to take part in the 45th annual March for Life.

Trump spoke from the White House Rose Garden and marchers watched on giant screens set up on the National Mall.
Donald Trump Addresses Anti-Abortion March Via Video Feed
Donald Trump Addresses Anti-Abortion March Via Video Feed

"We are protecting the sanctity of life and the family as the foundation of our society," Efe quoted Trump as saying.

During his first week in office, Trump signed an executive order prohibiting US government funding for foreign organisations that even provide abortion counseling, a decades-old Republican policy overturned by President Barack Obama in 2009.

Earlier this week, the president announced the creation of a new division within the Department of Health and Human Services to extend legal protection to health care workers who cite religious grounds in refusing to perform abortions or provide treatment to transgender patients.

"Under my administration, we will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence and that is the right to life," Trump told the activists.

Though Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush addressed the March for Life by telephone, Trump is the first president to do so using a video link.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Four Out of Five Abortions Occur In India Through Unprescribed Medications

Four Out of Five Abortions Occur In India Through Unprescribed Medications

Medical methods of abortion using mifepristone and misoprostol account for four out of five abortions in India.

Trump's Global Gag Rule Bans Aid For Overseas Abortion Providers

Trump's Global Gag Rule Bans Aid For Overseas Abortion Providers

Global gag rule has been expanded by the U.S President Donald Trump.

Socioeconomic Inequalities, Educational Attainment Influence Abortion Trends in Women

Socioeconomic Inequalities, Educational Attainment Influence Abortion Trends in Women

The voluntary pregnancy termination rate and the differences between the immigrant and the native population has been analyzed by a new study.

1.56 Crore Abortions in India in 2015

1.56 Crore Abortions in India in 2015

The total number of abortions in India in 2015 was recorded to be 1.56 crore.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important groups determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 Spermatocele

Spermatocele

Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...

 15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

Be a blood donor and save lives for your donated blood is separated into blood products or just ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...