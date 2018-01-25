medindia
Doctors Extract LED Bulb from Seven-Month-Old Baby's Lungs

by Bidita Debnath on  January 25, 2018 at 10:57 PM Child Health News
A 7-month-old baby was saved by doctors in Mumbai after they removed a LED bulb that was lodged in her lungs. The girl, Ariba Khan, who originally hails from Chiplun accidentally swallowed a LED bulb while playing with toy mobile which led to a persistent cough and fever.
Doctors Extract LED Bulb from Seven-Month-Old Baby's Lungs

Ariba had to wait for a week before the doctors could perform a bronchoscopy to remove the object as physicians in Ratnagiri couldn't diagnose why she had persistent cough and fever. A doctor of the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital while talking about the case was quoted saying that the parents initially thought that Ariba had swallowed a thread or a small part of a toy.

He added that they took her to a local physician who couldn't diagnose the condition but unfortunately her condition deteriorated within a week. An intravenous course of antibiotics and steroids were given for 2 days to clear the infection and granulations of the airway which blocked the foreign body."

On the third day, another bronchoscopy was performed, when the bulb became visible inside the lung. The doctors were then successfully able to remove the object.

Source: Medindia

