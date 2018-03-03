medindia
Do You Have Sleepless Nights? Then Quit Your Coffee

by Hannah Joy on  March 3, 2018 at 6:48 PM Lifestyle News
Drinking coffee on a daily basis can lead to insomnia over a long-term and causes fatigue, nausea, and headaches.
Do You Have Sleepless Nights? Then Quit Your Coffee

Caffeine drinkers find it harder to fall asleep than people who don't drink caffeine. Once they drift off, their sleep is much shorter and lighter. However, the effects are dependent on the sensitivity of the caffeine drinker.

"Caffeine blocks the effects of adenosine, a neurotransmitter thought to promote sleep, and even a single cup of coffee can lead to a sleepless night. Adenosine works on the nerve activity to slow it down and makes an individual sleepy. However, caffeine acts on adenosine and stops an individual from becoming tired," said Dr. N. Dinesh, consultant neurologist.

Only some people are affected and cannot sleep with just a single cup of coffee, and some can sleep even after coffee in the evening.

A person who is finding it difficult to sleep after consuming more coffee is caffeine sensitive, and insomniacs need to avoid coffee to prevent them from having sleepless nights.

Also, caffeine increases the need to urinate very often and can disturb sleep. Caffeine sensitive people need to stop taking caffeine, especially after 2 pm to prevent insomnia.

Lack of sleep can also lead to chronic diseases including diabetes, cardiac disorders, obesity, high blood pressure, and depression. 

However, withdrawing from a coffee can have short-term health issues like a headache, irritability, fatigue and other disorders. Therefore, reducing the intake slowly and replacing coffee with tea can help reduce its impact on sleep.



Source: Medindia

