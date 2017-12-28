medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Do Local Economical Factors Influence the Opioid Prescription?

by Sam John Xavier on  December 28, 2017 at 3:33 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The local prescription of opioid pain killers is highly related to the economical factors that are prevalent in the local region. Some of the economical factors that influence the prescription are unemployment, income level, etc says a report written in the journal Medical Care
Do Local Economical Factors Influence the Opioid Prescription?
Do Local Economical Factors Influence the Opioid Prescription?

About half of Medicare beneficiaries under age 65 received an opioid prescription in 2014, according to the new research by Chao Zhou, PhD, and colleagues at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They find that opioid prescribing for disabled adults is higher outside of "large central metro" counties"even after accounting for local economic factors.

County-Level Factors Influence Opioid Prescribing in Under-65 Adults on Disability

The researchers analyzed data on nearly 3.5 million adults younger than 65 who were medically disabled, without cancer, without end stage renal disease, not receiving hospice care and receiving Medicare Part D (prescription drug) benefits for at least 12 months in 2014.

Most Medicare beneficiaries under age 65 are Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients.

Dr. Zhou and colleagues analyzed measures of opioid prescribing by county, including demographic and geographic variations. They also looked at how local economic factors household income, unemployment rate, and income inequality (Gini index)affected opioid prescribing.

About half of the study population (49 percent) had at least one opioid prescription during 2014. More than one-fourth (28 percent) were long-term opioid users, with six or more prescriptions.

The proportions of opioid prescriptions were higher for women versus men; for White and Native American beneficiaries, compared to other racial/ethnic groups; and for subjects aged 55 to 64 years, compared to younger groups.

Analysis of county-level differences showed more than just an urban/rural divide. Rather, "large central metro" counties (inner-city) had lower opioid prescribing than all other classifications including "large fringe metro" (suburbs), "micro-politan" (small cities), and "non-core" (rural) areas.

"Large central metro areas were different from the rest of categories," Dr. Zhou and coauthors write. "Large fringe metro areas were similar to rural counties." Areas of more intensive opioid prescribing in the South, Southwest, and Midwest closely overlapped with "regions of economic hardship."

Confirming those associations, opioid prescribing was higher in counties with lower median household income and higher unemployment. Income inequality was also a significant factor, although the relationship was the opposite of expected: counties with higher income inequality had lower measures of opioid use.

"The metro/non-metro pattern of opioid prescribing was different from that of other health indicators such as smoking, cerebrovascular disease [stroke], and mortality," Dr. Zhou and colleagues add. They call for further studies to identify the "distinctive mechanism" explaining the higher opioid prescribing outside of urban areas.

Research is also needed to clarify the negative association with income inequality. The researchers suggest that low income inequality might be linked to other factors such as economic conditions or differences in medical practice that lead to higher opioid prescribing.

The study shows the very high rate of opioid prescribing to disabled, non-elderly Medicare recipients, and suggests that local economic factors are a major contributing factor. Efforts to understand the economic factors affecting opioid prescribing will require a "multi-pronged approach involving medical, behavioral health, and socioeconomic factors," Dr. Zhou and colleagues conclude.

"The opioid epidemic is part of a larger challenge primarily faced by white rural working-class Americans," Dr. Zhou comments. The new findings add to previous evidence that disabled persons in the SSDI program are "a particularly vulnerable segment of this demographic." Dr. Zhou believes that investment in economically depressed areas might be a helpful part of comprehensive approaches to battling the opioid crisis.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Risk of Misuse of Opioids By Family Members

Risk of Misuse of Opioids By Family Members

Opioid use, clinically approved by a physician for a family member can increase the risk of use among other family members.

Non-opioid Pain Medication Reduces Opioid Uses After Surgery

Non-opioid Pain Medication Reduces Opioid Uses After Surgery

Routine use of Gabapentin, a non-opioid pain medication, after surgery reduces dependence on opioid medication for pain relief.

New Technology Shows Promise to Combat Opioid Crisis

New Technology Shows Promise to Combat Opioid Crisis

An experimental heroin vaccine induced antibodies that prevented the drug from crossing the blood-brain barrier in mice and rats.

National Strategy To Curb Opioid Epidemic in Canada

National Strategy To Curb Opioid Epidemic in Canada

Opioid drugs in Canada requires national plan to combat epidemic.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B is a rare single gene X- linked disorder. It is also known as factor IX deficiency or ...

 Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Kegel exercises includes exercises that make the muscles in the pelvic region stronger and benefits ...

 Cystocele

Cystocele

Cystocele is a type of pelvic organ prolapse where the urinary bladder descends into the anterior ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...