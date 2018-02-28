Do All Women Receive Advice on Pregnancy Weight Gain?

Only about one in four pregnant women received appropriate advice on gestational weight gain and another 25% received no advice.
The researchers examined associations between healthcare provider advice -- whether it was received or not, and whether it was consistent with IOM recommendations, above, or below -- and likelihood of inadequate or excessive weight gain during pregnancy. The authors also considered the pre-pregnancy body mass index (BMI) of the study participants.
‘Pregnant women follow the recommendations of their healthcare provider especially during pregnancy but only 25% of women receive advice on the weight gain during pregnancy.’
"This study by Deputy et al. highlights the importance of healthcare providers as a crucial source of guidance on appropriate weight gain during pregnancy, which is of utmost importance to maternal and fetal health," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health.
"It is essential that provider advice be consistent with the most up-to-date recommendations and best practices. These findings can be extrapolated beyond weight gain to other aspects of a healthy lifestyle that can impact pregnancy."
Source: Eurekalert