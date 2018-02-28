Do All Women Receive Advice on Pregnancy Weight Gain?

Font : A- A+



Only about one in four pregnant women received appropriate advice on gestational weight gain and another 25% received no advice.

Do All Women Receive Advice on Pregnancy Weight Gain?



The researchers examined associations between healthcare provider advice -- whether it was received or not, and whether it was consistent with IOM recommendations, above, or below -- and likelihood of inadequate or excessive weight gain during pregnancy. The authors also considered the pre-pregnancy body mass index (BMI) of the study participants.



‘Pregnant women follow the recommendations of their healthcare provider especially during pregnancy but only 25% of women receive advice on the weight gain during pregnancy.’ "This study by Deputy et al. highlights the importance of healthcare providers as a crucial source of guidance on appropriate weight gain during pregnancy, which is of utmost importance to maternal and fetal health," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health.



"It is essential that provider advice be consistent with the most up-to-date recommendations and best practices. These findings can be extrapolated beyond weight gain to other aspects of a healthy lifestyle that can impact pregnancy."



Source: Eurekalert The researchers examined associations between healthcare provider advice -- whether it was received or not, and whether it was consistent with IOM recommendations, above, or below -- and likelihood of inadequate or excessive weight gain during pregnancy. The authors also considered the pre-pregnancy body mass index (BMI) of the study participants."This study by Deputy et al. highlights the importance of healthcare providers as a crucial source of guidance on appropriate weight gain during pregnancy, which is of utmost importance to maternal and fetal health," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health."It is essential that provider advice be consistent with the most up-to-date recommendations and best practices. These findings can be extrapolated beyond weight gain to other aspects of a healthy lifestyle that can impact pregnancy."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: