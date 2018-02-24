medindia
Discovery of a New Immune System Regulator

by Shravanthi Vikram on  February 24, 2018 at 3:54 PM Clinical Trials News
A new immune system regulator has been discovered, it mainly controls the development of the regulatory T cells. This forms the basis for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated disease. Finds a study at Turku Centre for Biotechnology of the University of Turku and Åbo Akademi University.
Regulatory T cells are critical controllers of the immune response. The majority of T cells boost the immune response enhancing the ability to destroy cancer cells, viruses and bacteria. In contrast, regulatory T cells can sometimes suppress the immune system's ability to attack cancer cells, allowing cancer to grow and spread. In these instances, inhibiting or braking the regulatory T cell activity would be needed.

-We discovered that a protein called 'Hypermethylated In Cancer 1', or HIC1, serves as the key regulator of regulatory T cells controlling the expression of a large set of genes contributing to T cell function, says Academy Professor Riitta Lahesmaa.

- In addition, with genome-wide methods we show that HIC1 binds to sites in the nucleus that often contain genetic variations associated with immune-mediated diseases. This gives us completely new insights into molecular mechanisms that regulate T cell function and immune response in general, continues Lahesmaa.



Source: Eurekalert

