Diabetes, Obesity, Mental Health Issues – Impact of Economic Recession

The Great Recession of 2008 has health consequences on the population. According to recent research at the University of London and King's College London, these impacts on health include rise in diabetes, obesity, and mental health problems.

In particular, the researchers discovered that theincreased by 4.1 and 2.4 percentage points respectively. Similarly,was 1.5 percentage points higher after 2008, withincreasing by 4 percentage points.It was also found that there was a. These changes were also seen to impact particularly on women and those less educated, with the authors suggesting that uncertainty and negative expectations generated by the recession rather than unemployment might explain the changes seen.- and prescriptions in some cases - via the NHS might have worked as a protective factor during economic hardship.However, the authors point out that, as some health outcomes deteriorate during recessions, demand for health services might increase, leading to longer waiting times that can further worsen any negative effects.The reductions in smoking and drinking are also relevant given that lifestyle-related health problems cost the NHS £11 billion a year, but the authors emphasize that the right level of support from health specialists needs to be delivered if these positive behavioral changes are to be preserved beyond the duration of economic downturns. The research is published in the journalAs the second largest economy in the EU and one of the largest financial hubs in the world, the UK was one of the countries hit the hardest by the Great Recession in 2008. The UK shrunk by 4.3% in 2009 alone and the government had to bail out and nationalize large domestic banks, leading to increased government debt and deficit.To explore this issue and its impact on health, the researchers looked at data from the Health Survey for England (HSE), a cross-sectional survey taken yearly from a representative sample of about 9,000 English households. They specifically used data on respondents above 16 years of age for the period 2001-2013. In addition to socio-economic characteristics, the HSE includes information on a wide range of health lifestyles and health conditions.Speaking about the research, Professor Mireia Jofre-Bonet from the Department of Economics at City, University of London and lead author of the study, said: "Our study confirms the close relationship between health and the economic environment as we found that the 2008 Great Recession led to a decrease in risky behavior, such as smoking and drinking, but also an increase in the likelihood of obesity, diabetes and mental health problems."With the NHS and health-related services under increasing pressure - and with another recession becoming increasingly likely - our findings have a number of important policy considerations. In particular, the fact that those less educated were more vulnerable to the health effects of the recession highlights the need for an urgent policy response as it is clear that this population need to receive information on health behaviors and risk factors to avoid the negative consequences and also the potential future impacts."Source: Eurekalert