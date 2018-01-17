medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Developing the Next Generation of Hair Dyes That are Safer

by Bidita Debnath on  January 17, 2018 at 11:42 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Changing your hair color is a great way to enhance your look and style. Coloring hair is a multibillion-dollar global business that's growing rapidly.
Developing the Next Generation of Hair Dyes That are Safer
Developing the Next Generation of Hair Dyes That are Safer

North Carolina State University researchers have created the largest publicly available chemical database of hair dye substances as a resource for developing a new generation of hair color products that are safer for consumers, stylists and the environment.

The online Hair Dye Substance Database contains detailed information about the structure and properties of 313 substances in current and past commercial hair dyes. Using computer-based classification - what's known as cheminformatics - researchers grouped the dyes into clusters with similar structures and properties. The results revealed some surprises and promising new avenues for research.

"The database can definitely help drive design, not just of hair dyes but of other types of dyes, using the same approach," says Tova Williams, NC State doctoral student and lead author of a journal article about the research.

Hair dyes are divided into three basic types, depending on how long they last. Temporary dyes, which coat the hair surface, wash out with one or two shampoos. Semi-permanent dyes last a bit longer - through six to eight washings.

About 80 percent of commercial hair dyes on the market, however, are permanent, created through the chemical process of oxidation. When permanent hair dye is applied, it's initially colorless. Tiny precursor molecules slip inside the core of hair fibers, where they "join hands" to form larger molecules and impart color, Williams says. Permanent hair color resists washing out because it's inside the hair shaft and chemically bonded.

Researchers can use the database to help identify dyes that are less likely to cause allergic reactions or increase cancer risk. Safety is a key concern for consumers because hair color sits on the scalp, as well as for stylists who work with dye products repeatedly over time.

"Using computer modeling allows us to make predictions about which substances in the database would be likely to cause skin sensitization or that might have a greater likelihood of health risks," Williams says. "This can lead to development of dyes that have better properties and are more sustainable."

Cheminformatics can expedite the research and development process, making it possible to analyze and compare the properties of hundreds of substances in the database - a feat that wouldn't be possible otherwise, says co-author Denis Fourches, assistant professor of chemistry at NC State.

"If you had to do this work with the hair dyes in a lab, it would take several years of work and several million dollars," Fourches says. "With more than 300 substances, it would be very challenging without computer modeling, which provides a transparent and reproducible way to characterize and classify dyes."

While creating the database, researchers found an intriguing group of dyes that didn't fit into established categories: a subcluster of semi-permanent dyes that seemed to have properties similar to the precursors in permanent dyes.

In fact, there's a whole tray of these dyes in NC State's Max A. Weaver Dye Library, a collection of thousands of dye and fabric samples that the Eastman Chemical Company donated to the university, says co-author Harold Freeman, professor of dye chemistry at NC State.

"One of the things that jumped out at us was the potential to connect this study with the dye library, with its 100,000 unique dyes," Freeman says. "By modifying the structure of key compounds in the dye library, we expect to design novel dye precursors that are environmentally benign, put them into hair and then transform them into colors to take advantage of the unique parent structures.

"There's so much potential now to use this group of dyes waiting in the wings to help us with design of hair dyes that will be not only effective but safe."

Researchers also considered the environmental impact of dyes. They linked the hair dye database with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's internal chemistry dashboard. Co-author Antony John Williams works at the EPA's National Center for Computational Toxicology in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

"Now that we've released the database into the public domain, other modelers are already interested in this group of hair dyes, which is a step toward designing new substances that are more sustainable and greener - less toxic," Fourches says. "They're calculating new types of properties that we aren't even thinking about right now, which is very exciting."

The study appears in ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Hair Dye Chemicals Can Cause Cancer, Scientists Warn

Hair Dye Chemicals Can Cause Cancer, Scientists Warn

Scientists warn that hair dyes, which include home hair colouring kits and those used at posh salons, are linked to deadly cancer-causing chemicals.

Brit Mum Slips into Coma After Allergic Reaction to Hair Dye

Brit Mum Slips into Coma After Allergic Reaction to Hair Dye

A British mother of two may have slipped into a permanent coma after she suffered from a near fatal allergic reaction to a hair dye.

Teen Had Allergic Reaction to Hair Dye

Teen Had Allergic Reaction to Hair Dye

Following an allergic reaction to hair dye aspiring model Chloe Robins aged 14-years was left struggling for breathe, unable to see properly and violently sick.

Use Moisturizers and Hair Dye With Utmost Caution

Use Moisturizers and Hair Dye With Utmost Caution

Severe reactions have been caused from the use of cosmetic products like hair dyes and moisturizers, according to The Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

Causes of Hair Loss

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking with ease. Health benefits of curry leaves are many and it is good to consume them every day.

Hair Analysis

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Replacement for Men

Hair Replacement for Men

Balding men can use hair replacement systems or go for hair replacement surgery to get hair indistinguishable from their natural hair.

Hair Replacement for Women

Hair Replacement for Women

There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.

Hair Restoration

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone hair treatment results in lustrous, detangled hair, provides thermal protection against heat styling techniques, and retains moisture. Silicones are water-soluble or water-insoluble.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Analysis Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women Hair Replacement for Men Silicone Hair Treatment Curry Leaves Health Benefits 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...