medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Developing an Artificial Adrenal Gland for New Treatment Methods

by Hannah Joy on  January 31, 2018 at 12:46 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cells from urine were used to generate an artificial adrenal gland that can help develop new treatment methods for adrenal gland disorders.
Developing an Artificial Adrenal Gland for New Treatment Methods
Developing an Artificial Adrenal Gland for New Treatment Methods

The adrenal glands, located on the top of each kidney, are responsible for releasing different hormones. Adrenal gland disorders occur when the adrenal glands produce too much or too little of these hormones, which can affect growth, development, and metabolism.

The new study was published in Cell Reports by a research team from Queen Mary University of London.

Lead author Dr Leonardo Guasti from Queen Mary's William Harvey Research Institute said: "It is a first step in generating an artificial adrenal gland which would benefit all patients with adrenal insufficiency. Regenerative medicine application for adrenal disorders have been neglected compared to other endocrine fields, such as the word-wide effort to generate functional endocrine pancreas to cure type-I diabetes. This study closes this gap."

In the research, the authors describe for the first time the generation of steroid-producing cells (named human inducible steroidogenic cells, hiSCs) from skin, blood and urine of healthy donors and patients with congenital adrenal disorders. This process is generally called reprogramming.

hiSCs were used to model adrenal diseases in a dish and provided a platform to test interventions for new personalised treatments. The viability of hiSCs in vivo was also tested through implantation experiments in mice.

Reprogramming was achieved by forcing the expression of a single protein (a transcription factor) and the activation of two signalling pathways.

The newly generated hiSCs expressed the enzymes responsible for steroid production and crucially were responsive to physiological stimuli, such as the secretion of corticol upon ACTH stimulation.

The steroid profile of hiSCs generated from patients with a monogenic adrenal disorder (congenital adrenal hyperplasia) was altered, in keeping with their profile at diagnosis. When the non-mutated gene was re-introduced into these cells, the steroid profile was back to normal, and similar to that observed in hiSCs obtained from healthy donors.

Dr Leonardo Guasti added: "It represents an entirely new concept for the study of the adrenal gland as the ability to generate donor-specific and functional adrenal-like cells will facilitate the next generation of cell-based treatments for adrenal insufficiency, the modelling of adrenal specific diseases, and the testing of personalised interventions on cells derived from patients."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Adrenal Gland Disorders

Adrenal Gland Disorders

Adrenal gland disorders arise when the adrenal glands do not work properly. Adrenals may produce too much hormones or too little hormones.

Pheochromocytoma

Pheochromocytoma

Pheochromocytoma is a rare tumor of the adrenal glands that secretes the catecholamines, adrenaline and noradrenaline. Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment of adrenal gland tumor are explained in detail.

Addison’s Disease

Addison’s Disease

Do you know what Osama bin Laden and John F Kennedy have in common? They are both Addisonians!

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that affects the outer cortex layer of the adrenals situated atop the kidneys.

Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Swollen Glands

Swollen Glands

Swollen lymph nodes/ Lymphadenopathy is a condition where lymph nodes that are present throughout the body that are otherwise not palpable become enlarged and are palpable.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Addison’s Disease Adreno Cortical Carcinoma Anal Warts Pheochromocytoma Adrenal Gland Disorders Swollen Glands Adrenalectomy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3-D printing technology in pharmaceuticals is an advanced drug delivery system that uses computer ...

 Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...