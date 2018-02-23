medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Descriptive Phrases can Help Children Pick Healthy Snacks

by Hannah Joy on  February 23, 2018 at 3:50 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Preschool children who learn to classify food as healthy and unhealthy are more likely to choose healthy food as their snack, reveals a new study.
Descriptive Phrases can Help Children Pick Healthy Snacks
Descriptive Phrases can Help Children Pick Healthy Snacks

Approximately one in four preschoolers in the US are overweight or obese, and poor nutrition in early childhood has enduring consequences to children's cognitive functioning.

Preschool, therefore, is a critical period for children to begin to make their own dietary decisions to develop life-long healthy eating habits.

The new study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.

"Few studies have considered the active role preschoolers have as they develop an understanding of healthy living," said lead author Jody S. Nicholson, PhD, Department of Psychology, University of North Florida.

"At this age they are not able to explain why they know something is healthy or how the body processes food, but they can identify that fruit, vegetables, and milk are good for them."

Study participants were 235 preschoolers aged 3-6 years enrolled in six Head Start centers in a large southeastern US metropolitan area.

All preschoolers were recruited from a larger study evaluating a nutrition curriculum, Healthy Habits for Life.

An assessment tool was created with 26 printed pictures of foods and drinks that are snack items preschoolers could be offered.

The snack items were divided into 13 pairs and were differentiated as high contrast (e.g., carrots vs donuts) and low-contrast (e.g., crackers vs chips.) During individual interviews, preschoolers were asked to identify the snacks pictured and which item in the pair they would select for a snack.

After analysis of the data, preschoolers' ability to categorize food was predictive of hypothetical food choices.

Easy food pair comparisons with high contrast showed a consistent pattern of more preschoolers being able to name the food than to classify it as healthy, and to be able to classify it than to say they would choose it as a snack.

Low-contrast pairs seemed to be outside preschoolers' ability to differentiate. Novel food items such as kiwi and a granola bar were identified by less than 10 percent of preschoolers.

Older preschoolers could identify healthy foods, categorize food, and were more likely to report they would choose healthier foods for a snack. This finding is consistent with the cognitive skills that improve during preschool years.

"Preschoolers may not be able to detect small differences between food to classify them as healthy and unhealthy and the labels of 'good' and 'bad' food are not always accurate," reported Dr. Nicholson. "Using one-dimensional descriptive phrases, such as how often food should be consumed, would be more accurate and developmentally appropriate."

This study extends current research on helping preschoolers with the complex task of categorizing food to make better choices. Children's cognitive development should be considered in research and practice so that programs are created to match children's abilities and developmental capacity.

Future research could further the understanding of the relationship between food knowledge, classification, and choices by examining mealtime choices and not just stated snack preferences.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Playing Food-Related Games may Expose Kids to Unhealthy Snacks

Playing Food-Related Games may Expose Kids to Unhealthy Snacks

Most children often fail to recognise the fact that most of the games that they play on the internet are forms of advertisements for candy and snacks.

To Cut Obesity Risk, Keep Away Unhealthy Snacks

To Cut Obesity Risk, Keep Away Unhealthy Snacks

The proximity of snacks and free beverages increase the consumption rate. The closer the snacks were placed to the drinks, the more people tended to eat.

Children Raised By Grandparents Consume Unhealthy Snacks, Tend To Be Obese

Children Raised By Grandparents Consume Unhealthy Snacks, Tend To Be Obese

Grandparents tend to indulge, overfeed and protect grandchildren in their care from physical chores, thus increasing their risk of obesity.

Eat Healthy Snacks During The Monsoon Though Your Palate Longs For Fried Ones

Eat Healthy Snacks During The Monsoon Though Your Palate Longs For Fried Ones

Snacking makes anyone addictive to it especially during the monsoon. Eating healthy snacks may be a wise choice than just munching on calories that make you fat.

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.

Diet Tips for Teens

Diet Tips for Teens

Teenage dieting tips must include nutrient-rich meals on regular intervals. Healthy eating is the key to lose and maintain ideal weight.

Eat Your Way to Good Health

Eat Your Way to Good Health

A balanced diet is the cornerstone of good health. With diabetes, obesity, heart ailments rapidly emerging as a major health challenge we really need to look into our lifestyles.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Healthy snacks are light, nutritious and satisfying foods that ease our craving for some food between meals. Read more to know about healthy snacks for kids and weight loss.

Heart Healthy Valentine's Day

Heart Healthy Valentine's Day

Check this article out for healthy heart diet tips for Valentine''s Day.

Nutri Bar - A Healthy Snack or Sham?

Nutri Bar - A Healthy Snack or Sham?

Commercially available deep fried snacks are unhealthy. Though energy dense but they lack essential nutrients. Alternatively, nutri bars are a healthy on-the–go snack option.

Top 15 Tips for Picky Eaters

Top 15 Tips for Picky Eaters

Children more likely have strong likes and dislikes of food and don’t accept new foods easily. Parents should pay extra attention and try these tips to feed fussy kids.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking Nutri Bar - A Healthy Snack or Sham? Eat Your Way to Good Health Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Diet Tips for Teens Heart Healthy Valentine's Day Top 15 Tips for Picky Eaters 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Why Do We Wink?

Why Do We Wink?

Winking is a non-verbal form of communication that involves the rapid closing and opening of one ...

 Top 7 Most Essential Anti-Aging Ingredients That Work

Top 7 Most Essential Anti-Aging Ingredients That Work

Anti-aging ingredients can prevent signs of aging such as wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin. ...

 Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

A patient's struggle with Issacs' syndrome with no cure. Also known as neuromyotonia it is a rare ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...