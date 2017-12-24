medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Dengue Vaccines may Protect Children of Vaccinated Mothers

by Bidita Debnath on  December 24, 2017 at 12:00 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

There are no specific dengue therapeutics and prevention is currently limited to vector control measures. A dengue vaccine would therefore represent a major advance in the control of the disease. For a long time, a dengue vaccine was the holy grail in dengue research.
Dengue Vaccines may Protect Children of Vaccinated Mothers
Dengue Vaccines may Protect Children of Vaccinated Mothers

Now that a dengue vaccine is finally on the market (Sanofi's DengvaxiaŽ), other issues have arisen, such as what happens in the babies of vaccinated mothers. A vaccinated mother passes anti-dengue antibodies to her child during gestation and breastfeeding. These antibodies from the mother should protect the child against infection with the same strain of dengue virus, but have unclear effectiveness against different dengue strains. In fact, a mother's antibodies can actually worsen a dengue infection in her baby, causing severe complications such as dengue hemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome. These life-threatening conditions may be accompanied by symptoms such as abdominal pain and leakage of fluids into the lung and internal cavities.

Thus, there was a need to determine whether babies born to dengue vaccinated mothers would be protected or at risk of developing severe dengue disease upon infection. In addition, it was unknown whether direct vaccination of these babies would be effective.

A team of researchers, led by Associate Professor Sylvie Alonso from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, has now addressed these questions using a mouse model of dengue infection. The researchers vaccinated adult female mice with the main constituent (PDK53) of a dengue vaccine that is in clinical development (DENVax). As they expected, the pups born to these vaccinated mothers had high levels of antibody and were protected against infection with a very similar dengue strain as that used in the vaccine. However, the maternal antibodies did not protect the pups against a different strain of dengue virus. In fact, they made the disease more severe.

The researchers then went on to vaccinate newborn pups born to immunized adult females with PDK53. They found that the maternal antibodies circulating in the pups prevented the pups' immune system from producing antibodies specific for dengue virus, a known phenomenon called "maternal antibody interference." Despite the poor antibody response, the pups were still protected from infection with the different strain of dengue virus. The reason for this? The PDK53 vaccine induced protective killer T cells (a type of immune cell) that could recognize and attack even the different dengue virus strain, thus preventing the pups from developing disease.

These findings suggest that a vaccine that induces an effective killer T cell response (eg, vaccines containing PDK53, such as DENVax), could provide better and broader protection for children of vaccinated mothers than vaccines that rely mainly on antibodies such as Dengvaxia. This protection occurred despite the presence of maternal antibodies that enhanced the infection and prevented an antibody response to vaccination. The impact of this work on vaccination strategies will continue to grow as more children are born to mothers who have been vaccinated against dengue infection.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Dengue

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Papaya Leaves' Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue

Papaya Leaves' Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue

Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya leaves protect the bone marrow.

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important do's and don'ts for dengue fever.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Height and Weight-Kids Chikungunya Dengue Vaccination for Children Top 15 Do´s and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Spinal muscular atrophy is an inherited disorder involving progressive loss of motor nerve cells ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...